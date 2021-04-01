How to buy smartphones with Bitcoin on Flipkart?

Yes, the day is finally here; you can now buy smartphones with Bitcoin on Flipkart. The company is one of the largest e-commerce sites in India, and it embracing Bitcoin as a payment method is going to be huge. It will make people a lot more aware of what is going on in the financial industry. This move is also going to significantly boost the practical use of crypto and even Bitcoin prices. Let’s see if even Amazon follows suit and adds Bitcoin support in its payment methods.

How to pay with Bitcoin on Flipkart?

It is very simple to pay using Bitcoin on Flipkart. First of all, you need to visit their page and login with your account. And check if you are eligible for BTC payments. To check that, go to their official app, then to the My accounts section, and then check if there is a BTC mark beside your profile name. If yes, you can go ahead and use the payment method.

Now add the smartphone you want to purchase to the cart. Do note that for BTC purchase eligibility, it should be over Rs 100. Once it’s added to your cart, fill in your address details and go to the payment section. There you will see a Bitcoin option. Now select the option and select the app with which you are going to pay with. Go ahead and transfer the BTC to the given address, and it will verify the payment in 3 minutes. After this, your order will be confirmed. Now go ahead and buy smartphones for your family with Bitcoin.

By the way, I forgot to mention “Happy April Fools day!“.

If you liked Flipkart’s and our techy way to celebrate this April Fools Day, then share the article with your friends and family. Go on, have some fun. After all, it’s a day of fun making.