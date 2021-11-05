How to buy the Jio Phone Next in India today

The JioPhone Next, Reliance’s low-cost smartphone, will go on sale for the first time today. At India, the JioPhone Next is sold in retail outlets. However, you must first register for the phone via WhatsApp or the Jio website before going to a shop. Users will be unable to purchase the phone without first registering online. Reliance’s JioPhone Next intends to provide people across India with cheap handsets with 4G connection.

The JioPhone Next was developed in collaboration with Google. The smartphone was unveiled as the JioPhone next during an Annual General Meeting, however owing to chip shortages, it did not go on sale right away. In India, the smartphone is priced at Rs 6499. Along with the intriguing pricing, Jio has also unveiled a variety of payment options that would make purchasing the smartphone easier for consumers.

Here’s how you get your hands on the JioPhone Next.

Write your Full Name and Mobile Number on the official Reliance Jio website.

“Agree to the Terms and Conditions” should be selected.

An OTP is produced and delivered to your cellphone number when you agree to the terms and conditions.

You may also sign up for the JioPhone Next using WhatsApp. Send a message to “7018270182” on the messaging app. After registering, you will be prompted to disclose your location and will receive a notice to go to a local store and purchase the JioPhone Next.

The phone is also advertised on the Jio website by Reliance. It will be delivered to your home for free. Free delivery is, however, only available for a short time.

Jio also offers a variety of EMI options to help you avoid paying the whole price in one go. You may pay Rs 1999 for the Always-on plan, which costs Rs 300 per month for 24 months and Rs 350 for 18 months. The Large Plan, on the other hand, allows you to pay Rs 450 per month for 24 months and Rs 500 per month for 18 months. The big package comes with 1.5GB of internet per day and unlimited phone calls. The XL Plan costs Rs. 500 per month for 24 months and Rs. 550 per month for 18 months. The package comes with 2GB of internet per day and unlimited phone calling. The XXL package provides 2.5GB per day data and unlimited voice calling for Rs 550 per month for 24 months and Rs 600 per month for 18 months.