How to call someone via private number

You probably didn’t make many phone calls on your smartphone prior to the pandemic’s arrival. As people seek greater personal relationships while adhering to social distancing norms, carriers are reporting an increase in calls.





Did you know that you can use your computer, laptop, or tablet to make phone calls? Your phone number is neither required or desirable for everyone you call. It is entirely up to you to make your decision.

To conceal your phone number, dial *67.

On a per-call basis, *67 is the best way to hide your phone number. This method works on both mobile phones and landlines. Dial * – 6 – 7 followed by the number you’re attempting to contact on your phone’s keypad.

The free service masks your phone number, which will appear on caller ID as “Private” or “Blocked” on the other end. If you want your phone number hidden, dial *67 each time.

Hide your number by default on iOS and Android

If you have an iPhone or Android smartphone, you may block your phone number automatically by changing one option. For each call you make, your phone number will seem to be private.

To hide your phone number on an iPhone, follow these steps:

Go to Settings and choose Phone.

Press Show My Caller ID

To reveal or hide your phone number, use the toggle switch.

To hide your phone number on Android, follow these steps:

Open the Phone app, then select Settings, then Call Settings from the menu.

Select Caller ID from the drop-down menu under Additional options.

Your phone number will be hidden if you choose “Hide number.”

On Android, choose “Show number” or “Network default” to revert this functionality.

In the event that your call is momentarily refused, dial *82 to unblock your number.

Because some providers and users automatically block private numbers, using this code will allow you to get around this limitation.

Request that your phone number be hidden by your carrier.

Blocking your phone number isn’t the same on every device, and it’s a hassle to do on a per-call basis. That’s where your cellular provider can assist you. If you have a different phone (or want your account’s lines to be private), ask your carrier to restrict all outgoing calls. Tell the recording you’d want to talk with “customer support” or “technical support.”

Use a burner app instead of calling from your real phone number.

If you don’t want to mess with your phone’s or carrier’s settings, a burner app could be the answer. These apps make calls using your internet bandwidth, thus giving your phone a second phone number. There are hundreds of burner applications available for iOS and Android, but these are the three that I recommend.

For good reason, Burner is one of the most popular iOS and Android applications. You may utilise the programme to have your calls routed directly to your secondary number, so you don’t have to hide it. The app is free for seven days and then charges $5 per line per month after that.