How to cancel bet plus on amazon prime

BET Plus is a web-based feature that brings you practically all of Black Entertainment Television’s elite substance. This incorporates unique shows like “Greater” and “First Wives Club,” and more established substances like Tyler Perry’s stage plays.

A BET Plus membership costs $9.99 each month in the United States. There are no enrollment levels – when you pay the $9.99, you get to all the substances.

To submit right now, the help begins with a free seven-day preliminary. If you drop the free preliminary before it closes, you will not be charged.

BET Plus is a web-based feature that provides access to nearly all of Black Entertainment Television’s elite content. This includes both unique shows like “Greater” and “First Wives Club” as well as more established materials like Tyler Perry’s stage plays.

However, assuming you choose to remain, you’ll approach more than 1,000 hours of new and old substance.

You can watch on your PC, telephone, streaming gadget, or even sign up through an Amazon Prime Video account. Yet, regardless of how you watch, BET Plus costs $9.99 per month in the US after a weeklong free preliminary.

However, on the off chance that you’re abhorring BET Plus, you can drop your record. On the off chance that you drop during the free preliminary, you will not at any point be charged; in any case, when you drop, you’ll have the option to continue watching until your next charging date.

Simply keep in mind that the dropping method will be determined by how you joined. If you joined via the iPhone or Android app, you’ll need to sign in with your Apple ID or Google Play Store. Connecting via Roku or your Amazon account will necessitate a different method as well.

Simply note that the dropping method will rely upon how you joined. Assuming you joined through the iPhone or Android application, you’ll have to drop through your Apple ID or Google Play Store. Joining through Roku or your Amazon record will require another technique, as well.

Here, we’ll tell you the best way to drop a BET Plus membership that you pursued utilizing the site.

The most effective method to drop a BET Plus membership through the site

Once more, assuming you joined through the help’s site, you’ll need to drop through the site, which we’ll show beneath.