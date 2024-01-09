For a monthly charge, customers to Kindle Unlimited can access a massive library of e-books, audiobooks, and periodicals, among other types of content. But, there can be situations in which you need to end your Kindle Unlimited membership. It is easy to cancel Kindle Unlimited for any reason, be it a change in reading tastes, budgetary constraints, or just a wish to look into alternative options. We’ll walk you through the process of cancelling your Kindle Unlimited subscription in this guide.

Step 1: Open your Amazon account and Log In

To terminate your Kindle Unlimited subscription, sign in to your Amazon account first. The account you used to register for Kindle Unlimited is the same one. Go to the Amazon website and use a username and password to log in.

Step 2: Go to Your Settings on the Account

Go to the “Account & Lists” area located in the upper right corner of the Amazon homepage after logging in. Click the drop-down menu and choose “Your Kindle Unlimited.” You can manage your subscription on the Kindle Unlimited homepage by clicking on this.

Step 3: Find the Settings for Kindle Unlimited

Search for “Settings” or “Manage Membership” on the Kindle Unlimited homepage. The tools you need to change or terminate your subscription are located here.

Step 4: Select the Option to Cancel Kindle Unlimited

There should be a cancellation option for Kindle Unlimited in the settings. When you select this, Amazon will walk you through the cancelling procedure. Be ready for occasional requests to provide comments or suggest alternatives to maintain your subscription; be resolute and carry out the cancellation.

Step 5: Verify the Cancellation

Usually, when you choose the cancel option, Amazon will request confirmation of your selection. This is an essential step to prevent unintentional cancellations. Verify that you really do want to stop using Kindle Unlimited, and your account will be closed.

Step 6: Look for the email confirmation

Check your email for a confirmation message from Amazon to make sure your cancellation went through. This email will provide as documentation of your cancellation and provide details on the final day of your access to the subscription.

In summary

You may easily cancel your Kindle Unlimited subscription in a matter of minutes by following these steps. You may easily manage your Kindle Unlimited membership and, if necessary, look into other reading options by following these easy steps. Resubscribe whenever you’d like, and don’t forget to check your email for confirmation.