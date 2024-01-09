Trainers around the globe are enthralled with Pokémon GO due to its constantly growing collection of critters that may be evolved and caught. The Ice-type Eeveelution known as Glaceon is one such evolution that has won over a lot of hearts. We’ll lead you through every stage of getting Glaceon in Pokémon GO in this tutorial, so you can make sure this frosty powerhouse joins your squad.

Subheading 1: Get Eevee as Your Initial Resource

The adaptable Evolution Pokémon Eevee is a prerequisite for evolving into Glaceon. Keep a look out for Eevee during events, in the wild, or as a prize for finishing assignments related to your research.

Subheading2: Get Glacial Lure Module Acquisition

You’ll need a unique item called the Glacial Lure Module in order to evolve Eevee into Glaceon. In order to draw in Eevee and allow it to develop into Glaceon, this special lure is necessary. A Glacial Lure Module lasts for 30 minutes and can be acquired through in-game purchases or special events.

Subheading 3: Glacial Lure Module Activation

It’s time to use the Glacial Lure Module after you’ve got it in your inventory. Navigate to a PokéStop and turn on the Glacial Lure Module there. The PokéStop will become an icy sanctuary thanks to the lure, increasing the likelihood of running into Ice-type Pokémon like Eevee.

Subheading 4: Locate and Apprehend Eevee

Once the Glacial Lure Module is active, watch for Eevee spawns with your nearby radar. Eevee ought to show up near the attracted PokéStop more frequently. Take down as many Eevees as you can until you locate one with a high IV or the particular traits you want in a Glaceon.

Subheading 5: Get Ready for Evolution with Eevee

It’s time to get an Eevee ready for its transformation into a Glaceon once you’ve caught one that fits your requirements. Ensure that you have an adequate amount of Eevee candies, which can be acquired by capturing or moving Eevee. For added convenience, think about utilising a Razz Berry or Pinap Berry.

Subheading 6: Transform Eevee into Glaceon

Once you have the necessary Eevee candies, tap on the Eevee you have selected from your Pokémon collection. After selecting the “Evolve” option, select Glaceon to be your Eevee’s evolution. Verify your selection, then observe as your Eevee changes into the magnificent Glaceon, a Pokémon of the Ice kind.

In summary, including Glaceon into your Pokémon GO collection is a thrilling undertaking that demands a blend of planning, materials, and an appropriate lure. You’ll be well on your way to collecting and evolving Eevee into the powerful Glaceon, ready to dominate gyms and raids with its frosty prowess, by following the methods detailed in this article. Step outside, activate your Glacial Lure Module, and start your icy adventures!