Planet Fitness is a relatively successful fitness franchise that boasts about 15 million members. However, the franchise is yet to add that much-needed streak of modernity to its customer service practices. In this digital age, when anything from working to even getting groceries can be done online, having to go to the gym to cancel your membership can be such a letdown. Yes, Planet Fitness is still stuck in the 90s when it comes to customer services. If you want to cancel your membership you cannot do it with a few clicks and taps. Instead, you will have to directly go to the gym, fill out a form, and wait for the procedures. In case going to the gym is impossible, worry not. All you have to do is write a postal letter. Talk about doing things the old-school way.

How To Cancel Planet Fitness Membership

As stated earlier, a phone will not be of much help when it comes to canceling a Planet Fitness membership. You have two options: you can either take a stroll to your gym and ask for a cancellation form. If you are not in the mood for a walk, just send a letter.

To Cancel In Person

The steps are simple when you are going for the first option. Just take a few steps to your home club’s front desk. Request a cancellation form, take your time and fill it out.

To Cancel via Mail

If you are going for the second option, it might be time to polish your letter-writing skills. Your letter should include the reason for the cancellation in addition to your name, address, phone number, and Planet ID membership number. Don’t forget to address the letter to your home club. Also, keep in touch with the club to ensure that your application was received and approved.

To Temporarily Pause Your Membership

In case you are at a phase where you want to take a temporary break, and not permanently cancel the membership, worry not, we have got you covered. It is possible to pause your membership temporarily. Generally, clubs let you pause your membership for up to three months on account of medical reasons. However, rules can differ depending on the clubs. Hence, it will be wise to get in touch with the respective club to enquire about the rules.