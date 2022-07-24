Nothing Phone (1) Upcoming Sale confirmed, here is what we know

Previously, on the 21st of July, the first ever sale for the smartphone got announced officially. Immediately after the sale started, the smartphone stock got over, and many users actually missed out on buying the smartphone. Although, now you have got the second chance to get the phone in your hands again.

When is the next sale?

The next sale for phones was announced via Flipkart on the 30th of July at 12 PM. So, for the people who are among those who are wanting to get this smartphone, then yes you have another chance to get the smartphone on your hands.

This smartphone won’t be sold with any such open sale, initially, the brand started sending invites to pre-order this smartphone. However, the smartphone purchase was scheduled between the 12th of July availed till the 18th of July, thereafter the sale was availed for everyone.

The offers you get on this smartphone

The smartphone was sold within three different configurations which also include 8+128, 8+256, and even you can get the 12+256 storage variation as well. However, the pricing for the smartphone started with the tag of Rs. 31,999 and went up to Rs. 37,999. This new pricing is on Flipkart, there are no such details regarding the original retail price though.

If you’re thinking about the original retail pricing, the Nothing Phone (1) has a little change in actual price as the starting variant which is also the base variant coming with the configuration of 8GB of total RAM with 128GB of storage will be set to Rs. 32,999.

Is there any Purchase offer you can avail?

Flipkart announces that they will be providing an extra layer of Rs. 2,000 discount for all the users who want an HDFC Credit card. This name offer is also applicable for users who are looking to buy a smartphone with EMI with HDFC bank. With this offer, now you can get the phone price down to Rs. 30,999.

It comes with many fantastic features including the powerful 5G SoC, the Snapdragon 778G+, and also on the storage side, you get a faster UFS 3.1. The backside of the phone shows a duo camera setting where you will see a 50MP latest Sony IMX 766 camera sensor. Although, unlike all the phones, you won’t be getting any such charger brick inside the box. The smartphone also gets a massive package of 4,500 mAh of battery which comes with the support of 33W of fast charging too.