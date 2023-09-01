How To Cancel Xbox Game Pass

Xbox Game Pass is a widely-loved subscription service by Microsoft that grants access to a massive collection of games for both Xbox consoles and PCs. While it offers endless entertainment, there may come a time when you decide to part ways with your Game Pass subscription. Whether it’s because you want to take a gaming hiatus or explore other gaming options, we’ve got you covered. In this straightforward guide, we’ll walk you through the easy steps to cancel your Xbox Game Pass subscription, making it a breeze even for teens.

Cancel Xbox Game Pass on PC:

If you’d rather cancel your Xbox Game Pass subscription on your PC, the process is different but equally simple. Follow these steps:

Visit account.microsoft.com: Open your web browser and go to account.microsoft.com. Log In: Log into the Microsoft Account linked to your Game Pass subscription. Access “Services and Subscriptions”: At the top of the page, you’ll see “Services and Subscriptions. Click on it. Locate Game Pass Subscription: In the list of your subscriptions, find the Game Pass subscription you wish to cancel. Choose “Manage”: Select “Manage” next to your Game Pass subscription. Turn off Recurring Billing: Inside the subscription details, you’ll find the option to “Turn off recurring billing. Click on it. Confirm Your Choice: A confirmation screen will appear. Confirm that you want to turn off recurring billing.

Cancel Xbox Game Pass on Console:

Cancelling your Xbox Game Pass subscription on either the Xbox Series X or Series S can be a bit tricky, but don’t worry, we’ve got your back. Here’s how you can do it:

Log into your account: Begin by logging into the account for which you want to cancel the Game Pass. Access the Xbox Menu: Once you’re logged in, press the Xbox button located in the middle of your controller. Navigate to “Profile & System: From the Xbox menu, go to the “Profile & System” tab. Select “Settings”: Inside the “Profile & System” tab, choose “Settings.” Access your account: In the Settings menu, select “Account.” Manage Subscriptions: Under “Account,” you’ll find “Subscriptions. Click on it. Locate Game Pass Subscription: In the Subscriptions section, you’ll see a list of all your subscriptions. Find the Game Pass subscription you wish to cancel. Turn off Recurring Billing: Select the Game Pass subscription and choose the option to “Turn off recurring billing. Follow the provided instructions.

Your Xbox Game Pass subscription will now end on its expiration date without any automatic renewal. It might not be the most straightforward process, but rest assured, you won’t be charged again. If you decide to rejoin Game Pass in the future, you can do so easily.

Your Xbox Game Pass subscription on your PC will now end on its expiration date without any automatic renewal. This process ensures you won’t be charged for another cycle. If you change your mind in the future, you can re-enable recurring billing through the same “Services and Subscriptions” tab on your Microsoft account.

In Conclusion:

Cancelling your Xbox Game Pass subscription, whether on console or PC, is a straightforward process. Just follow the steps outlined in this guide, and you’ll be free from any future charges while still enjoying the subscription benefits until your current payment cycle ends.

Remember, if you ever want to rejoin the world of Xbox Game Pass, you can easily do so at your convenience. Gaming is all about having fun, and your subscription should adapt to your gaming preferences. So, whether you’re exploring other gaming options or taking a gaming break, now you know how to cancel your Xbox Game Pass subscription hassle-free. Enjoy your gaming journey!