How To Beat Mewtwo Tera Raid in Pokemon GO

Exciting news for all Pokemon trainers out there! In August 2023, during the Pokemon Presents event, it was announced that Mewtwo would be making a special appearance in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Tera Raid Battles. These raids will be no walk in the park; they’ll be 7-Star raids, running from August 31st to September 17th. The reward for your efforts? The chance to catch Mewtwo! As of now, Mewtwo isn’t available in the game, but fret not; this guide will help you assemble the best team to conquer the 7-star Mewtwo Tera Raid boss.

Starting the Mewtwo Tera Raid:

As many seasoned trainers know, Crystals are the key to initiating a Tera Raid Battle. To embark on a Tera Raid with Mewtwo, keep your eyes peeled for Black Crystals on the map.

Best Counters Against Mewtwo Tera Raid Boss:

Now, let’s talk strategy. Remember, these are 7-star raids, so you’ll need some formidable Pokemon to secure victory. Mewtwo is a Psychic Tera-Type, making it susceptible to Bug, Dark, and Ghost-type attacks. Here’s a classic tip: pitting Mew against Mewtwo works surprisingly well. Ensure Mew’s stats are up to snuff and equip it with potent moves before heading into battle.

Another solid choice is Skeledirge. While not everyone may have Fuecoco, one of the starter Pokemon, you can acquire one through breeding or online trading. Skeledirge makes a fantastic counter for Mewtwo thanks to its move Hex, which boasts a power of 130. It also wields the formidable Ghost-type move Shadowball. Plus, it can use Sing to lull Mewtwo to sleep, preventing it from attacking for a turn, or maybe even longer. With its array of abilities and attacks, Skeledirge is a valuable asset in taking down Mewtwo.

Here’s a handy list of recommended Pokemon for the Mewtwo Tera Raid Boss:

Mew Skeledirge Kingambit Gholdengo

For those seeking the top counters in the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Mewtwo Tera Raid, look no further. Skeledirge, Kingambit, and Gholdengo take the cake. Mewtwo boasts a formidable Attack stat, so we recommend counters that can either resist its attacks, are immune to them, or can withstand the damage. Keep in mind that Mewtwo often carries moves that exploit weaknesses, so brace yourselves for some super-effective damage. Your goal should be to dish out high damage to Mewtwo as quickly as possible.

Strategies for Beating the Mewtwo Tera Raid:

Now, let’s delve into some effective strategies for conquering the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Mewtwo Tera Raid:

Best Chi-Yu Strategy:

Chi-Yu, one of the Legendary Treasures of Ruin quartet, wields the powerful ability Beads of Ruin, which reduces the opponent’s Special Defense by 25%. With an astounding Special Attack stat of 135, Chi-Yu ranks among the mightiest species in Scarlet & Violet.

Moves like Nasty Plot and Dark Pulse can quickly chip away at Mewtwo’s HP. If the Sun shines during battle, consider unleashing Overheat for substantial damage.

Best Gholdengo Strategy:

Gholdengo shines brightly in Scarlet and Violet, boasting nine resistances and a handy Ability called Good as Gold, which grants immunity to opposing status moves when equipped with the Ability Shield.

Gholdengo’s high Special Attack stat allows it to unleash moves like Metal Sound, Shadow Ball, and Make it Rain, dealing significant damage to Mewtwo. You can also use Calm Mind to boost its Special Attack or Thunder Wave to potentially paralyze the Raid Boss. If Mewtwo uses Focus Blast, both Gholdengo and Skeledirge make excellent counters, as they are immune to Mewtwo’s Aura Sphere.

Best Skeledirge Strategy:

Skeledirge, a starter Pokemon, stands as an excellent Mewtwo Tera Raid counter. Not only is it sturdy, but it also boasts an impressive Special Attack stat of 110. If your Skeledirge has the Hidden Ability Unaware, it won’t be affected by Mewtwo’s Special Attack boosts from Calm Mind.

By using Torch Song, Skeledirge can inflict substantial neutral damage while simultaneously boosting its Special Attack with each use. Additionally, using Will-O-Wisp can apply the Burn status to Mewtwo, gradually chipping away at its HP. Skeledirge isn’t done yet; it can also unleash Hex with a whopping base power of 130, dealing super-effective damage to Mewtwo when it’s afflicted by a status condition. Don’t forget about Shadow Ball, which can pack a punch. You can even opt for Slack Off to recover 50% of Skeledirge’s maximum HP. Keep in mind, though, that Mewtwo may have the upper hand in terms of speed.

Best Kingambit Strategy:

Kingambit is a popular choice in Gen 9 due to its remarkable ability, Supreme Overlord. This ability grants Kingambit’s attacks an extra 10% power for each fainted ally.

Sucker Punch is Kingambit’s go-to move, boasting +1 Priority, allowing it to strike before Mewtwo can use its moves. Additionally, Sucker Punch deals super-effective damage, benefiting from the boosts granted by Supreme Overlord. Kingambit’s signature move, Kowtow Cleave, is another excellent choice against the Raid Boss.

Conclusion:

With the knowledge of these top counters and strategies in your arsenal, you’re well-prepared to face the Mewtwo Tera Raid in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. Assemble your team, stock up on resources, and embark on this exciting adventure to capture one of the most iconic and powerful Pokemon in the world of Pokemon GO. Good luck, trainers, and may your battles be victorious!