How To Catch a Ditto in Pokemon Go

This guide focuses on how to catch Ditto in Pokemon Go. Ditto is a Pokémon that can use the moves of other Pokémon, meaning it can transform into any Pokémon it battles with. In order to catch Ditto in Pokemon Go, players need to find a Ditto that has not transformed yet. To do this, they need to keep battling different types of Pokémon until they find the one with the right move set.

In this section, we will take a look at the different ways you can catch Ditto in Pokemon Go. There are three main ways to catch Ditto in Pokemon Go:

– Catching them with Pokeballs (like any other Pokemon)

– Capturing them with a lure module

– Finding them as a random encounter

Catching Ditto in Pokemon Go is no different. You just need to be able to find it and get close enough for it to appear on your screen for you to be able to catch it. To catch a Pokemon, tap on it and swipe your finger across the screen to throw a Pokeball at it. When you catch a Pokemon, your trainer level will rise and you’ll get some Stardust or Pokeballs as a reward.

The game is a lot of fun, but it can be a little difficult to catch Ditto. Here are some tips on how to catch Ditto in Pokemon Go.

-Walk around until you find one

-Use a Pokeball

-Throw the Pokeball at the same time as the Ditto

-Hit the Ditto with your own ball

Ditto is a pokemon that can copy the move set of the opponent. It is a fairly rare pokemon and catching it requires some luck. Players have to be at a higher level to have access to ditto. There are many ways in which players can catch Ditto in Pokemon GO. First, players need to be at a high level so that they can find Ditto in the wild. Once they find Ditto, they need to weaken it by throwing Pokeballs at it until its HP reaches zero and then catching it with an Ultra Ball.

If you are looking for a more immersive experience.

– Activate the camera on your phone and press the Pokeball button to start scanning for Pokemon.

– Ditto will be a small, pink, amorphous blob with a face that is indistinct from its body.

– Scan for Ditto by slowly moving your phone around in 360-degree circles until you see it appear on your screen.

– Once you see it, press and hold down on the Pokeball button to capture it and add it to your Pokedex!