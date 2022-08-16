If you’ve been curious about upcoming game releases for PS5 and PS4 in 2022, you’re not alone. August 2022 is shaping up to be an exciting month for PlayStation fans.

Although the PlayStation 5 has been out for some time, the reception so far has been positive. Many people have noted that the new console includes some quality-of-life improvements over the PlayStation 4, such as faster loading times, a solid-state drive, and a DualSense controller. The system also includes a number of different games, including the PlayStation 4 exclusive ‘Uncharted’. So, what can you expect from the new console?

There’s no shortage of exciting video games coming to PS5 and PS4 in 2022. The biggest games on the PlayStation 4 and PS5 this year will be free-to-play games like Overwatch 2. The Overwatch franchise is growing with new releases every month, and this year should prove no exception. The sequel to this game will feature a heavier dose of combat, but hopefully the same charm. Here is the list of games coming to PlayStation in 2022.

Upcoming Games In August 2022

August 2 : Frogun.

: Frogun. August 3 : South of the Circle.

: South of the Circle. August 4 : Sword and Fairy: Together Forever.

: Sword and Fairy: Together Forever. August 5 : Gigabash.

: Gigabash. August 5 : After Wave: Downfall.

: After Wave: Downfall. August 9 : Two Point Campus.

: Two Point Campus. August 11 : Cult of the Lamb.

: Cult of the Lamb. August 11 : Rumbleverse.

: Rumbleverse. August 11 : Arcade Paradise.

: Arcade Paradise. August 12 : Super Bullet Break

: Super Bullet Break August 12 : Voyage.

: Voyage. August 12 : Arcade Archives: Gun Frontier

: Arcade Archives: Gun Frontier August 16 : Way of the Hunter

: Way of the Hunter August 16 : Rollerdrome.

: Rollerdrome. August 17 : Little League World Series Baseball 2022.

: Little League World Series Baseball 2022. August 18 : Thymesia.

: Thymesia. August 18 : We Are OFK.

: We Are OFK. August 18 : RPG Time: The Legend of Wright.

: RPG Time: The Legend of Wright. August 18 : Slaycation Paradise.

: Slaycation Paradise. August 18 : Cursed to Golf.

: Cursed to Golf. August 18 : My Hero Ultra Rumble.

: My Hero Ultra Rumble. August 19 : Cloudpunk.

: Cloudpunk. August 19 : Madden NFL 23.

: Madden NFL 23. August 23 : Midnight Fight Express.

: Midnight Fight Express. August 23 : Saints Row.

: Saints Row. August 23 : Yars: Recharged.

: Yars: Recharged. August 23 : Are You Smarter Than A 5th Grader?

: Are You Smarter Than A 5th Grader? August 23 : Fallen Legion: Rise to Glory / Fallen Legion Revenants.

: Fallen Legion: Rise to Glory / Fallen Legion Revenants. August 24 : Path of Exile: Lake of Kalandra.

: Path of Exile: Lake of Kalandra. August 25 : Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid: Burst Forth!! Choro-gon Breath.

: Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid: Burst Forth!! Choro-gon Breath. August 25 : SD Gundam Battle Alliance.

: SD Gundam Battle Alliance. August 25 : F1 Manager 2022.

: F1 Manager 2022. August 25 : I Was a Teenage Exocolonist.

: I Was a Teenage Exocolonist. August 26 : Pac-Man World Re-PAC.

: Pac-Man World Re-PAC. August 26 : Soul Hackers 2.

: Soul Hackers 2. August 26 : Nexomon + Nexomon: Extinction: Complete Collection.

: Nexomon + Nexomon: Extinction: Complete Collection. August 26 : NHRA: Speed For All.

: NHRA: Speed For All. August 30 : Inscryption.

: Inscryption. August 30 : Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection.

: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection. August 30 : Tinykin.

: Tinykin. August 30 : Destroy All Humans! 2 – Reprobed.

: Destroy All Humans! 2 – Reprobed. August 30 : Dusk Diver 2.

: Dusk Diver 2. August 30 : Aliens: Fireteam Elite – Pathogen.

: Aliens: Fireteam Elite – Pathogen. August 30 : Back 4 Blood: Children of the Worm.

: Back 4 Blood: Children of the Worm. August 31 : Phantasy Star Online 2.

: Phantasy Star Online 2. August 31: Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis.

Upcoming Games In September 2022

September : Fallout 76: The Pitt.

: Fallout 76: The Pitt. September 1 : Chenso Club.

: Chenso Club. September 1 : The Mysteries of Ranko Togawa: Murder on the Marine Express.

: The Mysteries of Ranko Togawa: Murder on the Marine Express. September 2 : JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R.

: JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R. September 2 : The Last of Us Part 1.

: The Last of Us Part 1. September 2 : Lego Brawls.

: Lego Brawls. September 2 : Made in Abyss: Binary Star Falling into Darkness.

: Made in Abyss: Binary Star Falling into Darkness. September 6 : Biomutant.

: Biomutant. September 6 : Circus Electrique.

: Circus Electrique. September 6 : Classic Racers Elite.

: Classic Racers Elite. September 6 : Disney Dreamlight Valley.

: Disney Dreamlight Valley. September 6 : Life in Willowdale: Farm Adventures.

: Life in Willowdale: Farm Adventures. September 6 : Mozart Requiem.

: Mozart Requiem. September 6 : Temtem.

: Temtem. September 6 : The Tomorrow Children: Phoenix Edition.

: The Tomorrow Children: Phoenix Edition. September 6 : Train Sim World 3.

: Train Sim World 3. September 8 : Alice Gear Aegis CS: Concerto of Simulatrix.

: Alice Gear Aegis CS: Concerto of Simulatrix. September 8 : Steelrising.

: Steelrising. September 8 : White Day: A Labyrinth Named School.

: White Day: A Labyrinth Named School. September 9 : NBA 2K23.

: NBA 2K23. September 13 : Isonzo.

: Isonzo. September 13 : Metal: Hellsinger

: Metal: Hellsinger September 13 : Windstorm: Start of a Great Friendship.

: Windstorm: Start of a Great Friendship. September 15 : Despot’s Game: Dystopian Army Builder.

: Despot’s Game: Dystopian Army Builder. September 15 : Inertial Drift: Twilight Rivals Edition.

: Inertial Drift: Twilight Rivals Edition. September 15 : Outer Wilds.

: Outer Wilds. September 15 : SBK 22.

: SBK 22. September 15 : Wayward Strand.

: Wayward Strand. September 16 : Trash Sailors.

: Trash Sailors. September 20 : Construction Simulator – Extended Edition.

: Construction Simulator – Extended Edition. September 20 : Evil West.

: Evil West. September 20 : Soulstice.

: Soulstice. September 22 : The Diofield Chronicle.

: The Diofield Chronicle. September 22 : Potion Permit.

: Potion Permit. September 22 : Serial Cleaners.

: Serial Cleaners. September 22 : Session: Skate Sim.

: Session: Skate Sim. September 23 : DreamWorks Dragons: Legends of the Nine Realms.

: DreamWorks Dragons: Legends of the Nine Realms. September 27 : FIFA 23: The Ultimate Edition.

: FIFA 23: The Ultimate Edition. September 27 : Hokko Life.

: Hokko Life. September 27 : The Legend of Heroes: Trails from Zero.

: The Legend of Heroes: Trails from Zero. September 27 : Moonscars.

: Moonscars. September 27 : Tunic.

: Tunic. September 29 : Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous.

: Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous. September 29 : Post Void.

: Post Void. September 29 : Valkyrie Elysium.

: Valkyrie Elysium. September 30 : Airoheart.

: Airoheart. September 30 : Blade Assault.

: Blade Assault. September 30 : Bunny Park.

: Bunny Park. September 30 : FIFA 23.

: FIFA 23. September 30 : Lemon Cake.

: Lemon Cake. September 30 : PAW Patrol: Grand Prix.

: PAW Patrol: Grand Prix. September 30 : Them’s Fightin’ Herds.

: Them’s Fightin’ Herds. September 30: Truck Driver: Premium Edition.

Upcoming Games In October 2022

October 4 : Alfred Hitchcock: Vertigo.

: Alfred Hitchcock: Vertigo. October 4 : Overwatch 2.

: Overwatch 2. October 7 : L.O.L. Surprise! B.Bs Born to Travel.

: L.O.L. Surprise! B.Bs Born to Travel. October 7 : Nickelodeon Kart Racers 3: Slime Speedway.

: Nickelodeon Kart Racers 3: Slime Speedway. October 11 : Kamiwaza: Way of the Thief.

: Kamiwaza: Way of the Thief. October 11 : No More Heroes 3.

: No More Heroes 3. October 13 : WRC Generations.

: WRC Generations. October 14 : Dragon Ball: The Breakers.

: Dragon Ball: The Breakers. October 14 : Saint Kotar.

: Saint Kotar. October 14 : Star Trek: Prodigy – Supernova.

: Star Trek: Prodigy – Supernova. October 18: A Plague Tale: Requiem.

A Plague Tale: Requiem. October 18 : Doctor Who: The Edge of Reality + The Lonely Assassins.

: Doctor Who: The Edge of Reality + The Lonely Assassins. October 20 : Warhammer 40,000: Shootas, Blood & Teef.

: Warhammer 40,000: Shootas, Blood & Teef. October 21 : Persona 5 Royal.

: Persona 5 Royal. October 25 : Gotham Knights.

: Gotham Knights. October 25 : Mount & Blade 2: Bannerlord.

: Mount & Blade 2: Bannerlord. October 25 : Seed of Life.

: Seed of Life. October 25 : Yomawari: Lost in the Dark.

: Yomawari: Lost in the Dark. October 27 : Signalis.

: Signalis. October 27 : Star Ocean: The Divine Force.

: Star Ocean: The Divine Force. October 28 : Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. October 28 : Dungeon Munchies.

: Dungeon Munchies. October 28 : Resident Evil Village Gold Edition.

: Resident Evil Village Gold Edition. October 28 : Resident Evil Village Winters’ Expansion.

: Resident Evil Village Winters’ Expansion. October 28: Resident Evil Re:Verse.

Upcoming Games In November 2022

November : Clash – Artifacts of Chaos.

: Clash – Artifacts of Chaos. November 4 : Humankind.

: Humankind. November 8 : Skull And Bones.

: Skull And Bones. November 9 : God of War Ragnarok.

: God of War Ragnarok. November 11 : Tactics Ogre: Reborn.

: Tactics Ogre: Reborn. November 15 : Farming Simulator 22: Platinum Edition.

: Farming Simulator 22: Platinum Edition. November 17 : Goat Simulator 3.

: Goat Simulator 3. November 22: Ship of Fools.

Upcoming Game In December 2022

December 2 : The Callisto Protocol.

: The Callisto Protocol. December 8 : Witch on the Holy Night.

: Witch on the Holy Night. December 16 : Hello Neighbor 2.

: Hello Neighbor 2. December 31: No Longer Human.

