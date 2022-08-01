Animal Crossing: New Horizons is the talk of the town lately because people are loving this game and honestly, there is no reason to hate it. It is a game that involves catching animals and there have been a lot of requests online to know how to catch a Scorpion in Animal Crossing, much like how to catch a frog and how to breed a frog in the game. This is interesting to know and wonderful to play.

If you are also struggling to catch a scorpion in Animal Crossing, let me help you know how to catch a Scorpion in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

The most basic way of catching a scorpion to grab it with the help of a standard bug net. However, there are still a couple of things that you should know before attempting to grab a scorpion because once it stings you, you will be left unconscious and spawn at the base location.

To catch a scorpion, approach it slowly and go near it as slowly as you can. It usually moves in a zig zag pattern but when you move close to it, it freezes. Make sure that it will try to charge and attack you with its stings, but you must be very cautious. Move slowly towards a frozen scorpion and try to get as close as you can, then simply swipe it up when you feel confident that it will not charge you now.

This is the best and the simplest way of catching a scorpion in Animal Crossing. However, there are facts about Scorpions in the game that you should know otherwise you will never be able to find one.

Scorpions only appear between November to April in the South and May to October in the North.

Scorpions only appear between 7pm and 4am. You cannot spawn them during the daytime. They only appear at night.

Scorpions tend to move randomly but if you get close, they will freeze.

Scorpions will not spawn if there are other players apart from you in the game.

Scorpions are very rare, and it might take some time for you to find one.

You must also know that Scorpion Island mat be a mystery island while exploring Animal Crossing. The chances of you coming across this mystery island are very low but you should know that it exists. Scorpions are very valuable in the game and you can sell each scorpion for 8000 bells.

Source: USGAMER