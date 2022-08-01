WhatsApp is one of the most used messaging apps on the planet and everyone is using WhatsApp to conduct private conversations, corporate chats, group chats etc. People want to communicate through chats and WhatsApp is what they use. This application has become an industry standard for chatting since its very launch. The reason behind this is a clean software with no ads whatsoever. The users can simply go to the chat box of the person they want to text and send them a text. That is all, it is as simple as that! People love this application and as much as I can say good things about this application, nobody cannot not have WhatsApp because everyone in the world is using it and it is simply an inconvenience now that you cannot delete it, even if you wish to.

Anyhow, privacy is another big concern while using social media platforms and WhatsApp is no less. If you have noticed, sometime when you open your friend’s chat, it shows his/her last seen date and time which means the last time when he/she was active and using WhatsApp. As useful as this may be, it can hamper your privacy because people might think that you are online and available to chat but in reality, you are not, and just looking at some documents that your office friend sent you. That does not give a good impression to others who can see that you are online.

What you can do in this scenario is to hide your Last Seen status from WhatsApp and no one will ever know when and at what time you were last available on the chatting platform.

How to hide online status on WhatsApp?

Follow these below mentioned steps to disable Online Status from WhatsApp:

Unlock your smartphone and launch WhatsApp Go to Settings on WhatsApp Click on Accounts Go to Privacy Click on Last Seen > the status would be automatically set to ‘Everyone’. When you click on it, you get to choose from ‘Everyone’, ‘My Contacts’ and ‘Nobody’. Click on ‘Nobody’. Go Back and Done!

This is all you need to hide online status on WhatsApp. Nobody will now be able to see that you were online sometime back. Please note that since you have disabled this feature for your privacy, you will now not be able to see other’s Last Seen status as well!