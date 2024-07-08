Catching Shellder in Pokémon Go can be an exciting task for both new and seasoned trainers. This water-type Pokémon from the Kanto region is relatively common, but there are strategies to increase your chances of encountering and catching it effectively.

Shellder is typically found near bodies of water. Parks with lakes, rivers, or beaches are prime locations. Additionally, Shellder often appears more frequently during rainy weather, as its spawn rate is boosted under these conditions. Utilizing Incense and Lure Modules near water can also help increase the number of Shellders you encounter​.

Special Events and Nests

One of the best times to catch Shellder is during special in-game events such as Spotlight Hours and Community Days. For instance, during a Spotlight Hour, Shellder spawns are significantly increased, allowing you to catch numerous Shellders in a short period. Typically, these events run for an hour, and you’ll see a higher spawn rate, though the chance of encountering a shiny version remains around 1 in 500​​.

Shellder can also be found in nests, which are specific locations where a particular Pokémon spawns in large numbers. These nests rotate every two weeks and can be found in various parks. Utilizing resources like the PoGO Nest Atlas can help you locate active Shellder nests​​.

Maximizing Your Catch Rate

To maximize your chances of catching Shellder, consider the following tips:

Use Berries : Razz Berries and Nanab Berries can make Shellder easier to catch by increasing your chances or calming its movements, respectively. Throw Great and Ultra Balls : While Shellder isn’t particularly hard to catch, using higher-tier Poké Balls can ensure that you don’t lose any. Perfect Your Throw : Aim for Excellent throws by hitting the smaller inner circle for a better catch rate. Use Incense and Lures : These items increase the spawn rate of all Pokémon around you, including Shellder, especially when near water. Participate in Events : Take advantage of events like Spotlight Hours and Community Days to encounter more Shellders.

Shiny Shellder

Finding a shiny Shellder is largely about patience and persistence. The shiny version of Shellder has a different coloration and can evolve into a shiny Cloyster. Your best bet to find a shiny Shellder is during events when its spawn rate is increased, although the probability remains low at about 0.2% per encounter.

Battle and Evolution Tips

Shellder evolves into Cloyster, a strong Pokémon useful in various battles. To evolve Shellder into Cloyster, you’ll need 50 Shellder candies. You can earn these candies by catching multiple Shellders, walking with Shellder as your buddy, or using rare candies.

Cloyster, once evolved, benefits from moves like Ice Shard and Avalanche, making it a strong contender in battles against dragon-type Pokémon. Be sure to evolve a Shellder with good IVs (Individual Values) to maximize its potential​​.

Additional Rewards

Catching Shellder also grants significant rewards. Currently, each catch rewards you with 3,000 Stardust, making it one of the more lucrative Pokémon to catch for building up resources​​.

Catching Shellder in Pokémon Go involves a mix of strategy, location selection, and taking advantage of special events. With these tips, you’ll be better equipped to find and catch Shellder efficiently.