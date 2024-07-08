Elden Ring, developed by FromSoftware, is a game that has captivated gamers worldwide with its expansive open world, intricate lore, and challenging gameplay. One of the many aspects that players love about Elden Ring is the diverse range of armor sets available. Among these, the Spellblade Set is highly sought after, especially for those who prefer magic-based combat. This guide will walk you through how to obtain the Spellblade Set in Elden Ring.

What is the Spellblade Set?

The Spellblade Set is a stylish and functional armor set that is particularly beneficial for magic users. It enhances your Glintstone Sorceries, making your spells more potent. The set includes the following pieces:

Spellblade’s Pointed Hat

Spellblade’s Traveling Attire

Spellblade’s Gloves

Spellblade’s Trousers

Each piece contributes to the overall enhancement of your magic abilities, providing both defensive benefits and aesthetic appeal.

Step-by-Step Guide to Acquiring the Spellblade Set

1. Progress Through the Storyline

To get the Spellblade Set, you need to advance through Elden Ring’s main storyline. This armor set is linked to a specific character and questline, so it’s crucial to follow these steps closely.

2. Find Sorcerer Rogier

The Spellblade Set is associated with Sorcerer Rogier, a character you will encounter in the game. You can find him in Stormveil Castle, an early area you will visit as you progress through the game. Rogier is found near the altar in the chapel, beyond the castle’s main gate.

3. Complete Rogier’s Questline

Interacting with Rogier and completing his questline is essential to obtaining the Spellblade Set. Here’s a breakdown of the key steps:

a. Meet Rogier in Stormveil Castle

Talk to Rogier when you first encounter him in Stormveil Castle. He will provide you with valuable information and help you in your journey.

b. Defeat Godrick the Grafted

Continue your journey and defeat Godrick the Grafted, the main boss of Stormveil Castle. After defeating him, return to Rogier and speak with him again. He will express his gratitude and offer more insight into his quest.

c. Travel to Roundtable Hold

Rogier will eventually move to the Roundtable Hold, a hub area you will unlock as you progress. Here, you can find him resting on a balcony. Speak with him to learn more about his quest and the mysteries of the Elden Ring world.

d. Investigate the Black Knifeprint

Rogier will ask you to investigate the Black Knifeprint, a key item in his questline. This item can be found in the Liurnia of the Lakes region, specifically in the Black Knife Catacombs. Retrieve the Black Knifeprint and return it to Rogier in the Roundtable Hold.

e. Complete Rogier’s Questline

After giving the Black Knifeprint to Rogier, his questline will progress further. Continue to speak with him and follow any additional instructions he provides.

4. Obtain the Spellblade Set

Once you have completed Rogier’s questline, you will eventually obtain the Spellblade Set. This usually occurs after Rogier’s quest reaches its conclusion. You may need to rest at a Site of Grace and return to the Roundtable Hold to trigger the next part of the questline.

5. Loot Rogier’s Corpse

Sadly, Rogier’s questline ends with his demise. You will find his body in the Roundtable Hold, and you can loot his corpse to obtain the Spellblade Set. This is a bittersweet moment, as you gain powerful armor but lose a valuable ally.

Tips for Using the Spellblade Set

The Spellblade Set is particularly effective for characters focused on intelligence and sorcery. Here are some tips for maximizing its potential:

Combine with Glintstone Sorceries: The Spellblade Set boosts the effectiveness of Glintstone Sorceries, making your spells more powerful. Equip spells like Glintstone Pebble, Glintstone Arc, and others to take full advantage of the set’s benefits.

Upgrade Your Staff: To further enhance your magic damage, upgrade your staff using Smithing Stones. A higher-level staff will complement the Spellblade Set’s boosts, making your spells even more deadly.

Balance Defense and Offense: While the Spellblade Set offers good magical enhancements, be mindful of its defensive capabilities. Consider equipping a shield or using protective spells to balance your offensive power with adequate defense.

Obtaining the Spellblade Set in Elden Ring is a rewarding endeavor for any magic user. By following Sorcerer Rogier’s questline and completing the necessary steps, you can acquire this powerful armor set and enhance your magical prowess. Remember to explore the world thoroughly, engage with NPCs, and enjoy the rich lore and challenging gameplay that Elden Ring offers.