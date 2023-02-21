Hogwarts Legacy is an exciting game that offers players an opportunity to explore the magical world of Hogwarts and interact with various magical creatures. One of the most exciting features of the game is the “Rescuing Beasts” activity, which enables players to collect and care for various creatures. Among the beasts, some rare ones called Shiny Beasts are worth keeping. In this article, we will discuss how to catch shiny beasts in Hogwarts Legacy.

Prerequisites to catching shiny beasts:

To catch shiny beasts, players must first complete The Elf, the Nab-Sack, and the Loom main quests to learn the required techniques. This quest helps players unlock the Nab-Sack, which is an essential tool for catching the beasts. Players can collect various creatures and sell them for 120 galleons each, which is a useful way to earn extra money in the game.

Method #1:

There are two methods to catch shiny beasts: the save and load method and the wait method. The Save and Load Method is the most effective method for capturing difficult shiny beasts such as the graphorn and unicorn. This method involves going near a desired beast den and checking if there is a shiny beast. If there isn’t one, players can grab the nab-sack and collect any beasts present, then save the game and reload it until a shiny beast appears. The process may take some time, but it’s worth it, as shiny beasts are rare and valuable creatures.

Method #2:

The wait method is another way to catch shiny beasts in Hogwarts Legacy. This method is useful when players encounter a den full of shiny beasts, which is a rare occurrence. To use this method, players need to approach the Beast Den while invisible and catch any Shiny Beasts present. They can then respawn the beasts by using the nearest Floo Flame and waiting. However, if players don’t find any Shiny Beasts in their desired habitat, they should use the Save and Load method to respawn a different pack of beasts.

More information about Shiny Beasts:

Shiny Beasts can be rescued, petted, bred, and fed just like regular beasts. The only difference is the color of their skin, fur, scales, or feathers and the presence of a star icon next to their gender icon. Players must approach Shiny Beasts until their information appears on the screen and check for the star icon to identify them. Once identified, players can use the Nab-Sack to catch them and add them to their collection.

Catching shiny beasts is not only rewarding but also an enjoyable activity in Hogwarts Legacy. Players can explore the magical world of Hogwarts and discover various creatures, including rare and valuable ones. Catching shiny beasts requires patience and persistence, but the results are worth it. Players can sell them for extra money or keep them as pets and care for them.

In conclusion, catching shiny beasts in Hogwarts Legacy is an exciting and rewarding activity for players. To catch them, players must complete The Elf, the Nab-Sack, and the Loom main quests and use the Save and Load Method or the Wait Method. Shiny Beasts can be rescued, petted, bred, and fed just like regular Beasts, and players must check for the star icon to identify them. Overall, rescuing beasts is a fun activity in Hogwarts Legacy, and catching shiny beasts is a fantastic way to explore the magical world of Hogwarts and interact with its inhabitants.