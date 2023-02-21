Hogwarts Legacy is an exciting world full of magical adventures, dangerous encounters, and challenging quests. As a budding wizard, one of the most important skills you can develop is potion-making, which requires a wide range of rare and exotic ingredients. Among these ingredients, Horklump Juice is one of the most sought-after and valuable, especially since it is essential for brewing Wiggenweld Potions, which are used for healing. In this article, we’ll explore how to get Horklump Juice in Hogwarts Legacy, and become a more skilled and resourceful wizard.

First of all, it’s important to understand that Horklump Juice cannot be grown like other potion ingredients. This means that players will have to venture out into the world and search for it in the field. While it is possible to purchase Horklump Juice from shops such as J. Pippin’s Potions, this can be an expensive endeavor, costing 50 Galleons per unit. Therefore, it is much more worthwhile to gather the ingredient oneself, especially since Wiggenweld Potions are only 100 Galleons each.

Where to Find Horklump Juice:

The good news is that Horklump Juice can be found in various locations throughout the Scottish Highlands, which is where Hogwarts Legacy takes place. Treasure Vaults and Horklump Hollow are the best places to look for Horklump Juice. Both of these locations offer a good chance of finding Horklump Juice, but they also present different challenges.

Treasure Vaults are scattered throughout the Scottish Highlands, and each one contains a variety of treasure and valuable items. To find Horklump Juice in a Treasure Vault, players will need to search carefully and thoroughly, as the ingredient may be hidden or protected by magical traps. Once you find the Horklump Juice, you can collect it and move on to the next vault. It’s important to note that each gathering spot for Horklump Juice respawns after three in-game days, so players will want to keep track of where they have already gathered the ingredient and plan their route accordingly.

Horklump Dungeon Method:

Horklump Hollow, on the other hand, is a dangerous dungeon that is guarded by a Mountain Troll. To get Horklump Juice in Horklump Hollow, players will need to defeat the troll, which is easier said than done. The troll is very strong and can deal a lot of damage, so players will need to be careful and use long-range spells like Confringo to attack from a safe distance. They can also use Protego to block and throw back any rocks thrown at them. Once the troll is defeated, players can collect the Horklump Juice and exit the dungeon. As with Treasure Vaults, players will need to keep track of the respawn time for Horklump Juice in Horklump Hollow.

In summary, getting Horklump Juice in Hogwarts Legacy requires some effort and strategy, but it is definitely worth it in the end. By gathering the ingredient yourself, you can save on costs and become more self-sufficient as a wizard. Additionally, by brewing Wiggenweld Potions with Horklump Juice, you can heal yourself in the face of enemy encounters and become stronger and better prepared for whatever challenges lie ahead. It’s also worth noting that Horklump Juice is just one of many valuable potion ingredients in Hogwarts Legacy. Other ingredients like Flobberworm Mucus, Mandrake Root, and Dragon Liver are also essential for brewing powerful potions that can help you in your adventures. By mastering the art of potion-making and gathering rare ingredients, you can become a more skilled and successful wizard in Hogwarts Legacy.