How To Catch The Loyal Three in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

In the exciting world of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, a trio of unique Pokémon known as The Loyal Three takes center stage in The Teal Mask DLC. These Pokémon, Okidogi, Munkidori, and Fezandipiti, present a thrilling challenge for trainers eager to add them to their Pokédex. To catch these elusive creatures, you must meet specific requirements and follow a few steps. In this guide, we’ll break down the process into simple, easy-to-understand steps, so even a teen Pokémon enthusiast can master it.

Step 1: Progressing the Story

Your journey to catch The Loyal Three begins when Kieran runs off with the Teal Mask. This event marks the first encounter with these unique Pokémon. After a dramatic burst of energy, Okidogi, Munkidori, and Fezandipiti spring back to life and quickly make their escape, leaving you with the task of tracking them down.

Step 2: Gathering Information

To locate The Loyal Three, you’ll need to gather information from the locals in Mossui Town. Here’s how to go about it:

In Mossui Town, approach the townsfolk and look for three individuals with text bubbles above their heads. Each person will have the name of the Pokémon they have information on displayed, making it easy to identify them. All three of these helpful individuals can be found along the road or near the Community Center, so stay close to these areas for quick spotting.

Step 3: Finding Fezandipiti

Fezandipiti is the trickiest member of The Loyal Three to reach, as it takes refuge on a cliff’s edge on the eastern side of Oni Mountain. Here’s how to get to it:

Fly to Kitakami Hall and head west to begin your ascent of the massive mountain. Climb the steep inclines to reach Fezandipiti’s location.

Step 4: Locating Munkidori

Munkidori is relatively easy to find, nestled in the southwestern portion of Kitakami with a convenient fast-travel location to the east. Here’s what you need to do:

Fly to Loyalty Plaza and head west until you reach Wisteria Pond. You’ll find Munkidori waiting for you in this area.

Step 5: Spotting Okidogi

Okidogi hides in the northwest at Paradise Barrens, surrounded by various Pokémon in the area. Here’s how to locate it:

Fly to the Paradise Barrens fast-travel location. Head north from there to encounter Okidogi.

If you haven’t unlocked the fast-travel location, traverse Oni Mountain from Kitakami Hall, and you’ll reach the Barrens shortly.

Step 6: First Encounter – Titan Form Battles

Your first encounter with each member of The Loyal Three will be in their Titan forms, and it’s time for a battle. Here’s what you need to know:

These battles are challenging, so be prepared. You can only battle these Pokémon during this section, and they will flee when defeated. Don’t worry about catching them just yet; you’ll get your chance later. Using strong Pokémon, preferably at level 80 or higher, will make these battles easier. Mewtwo, obtained via Tera Raids, can be particularly helpful. Use Psystrike for Okidogi and Fezandipiti, as they are weak to Psychic. For Munkidori, employ Shadow Ball.

Step 7: How to Catch The Loyal Three

Now that you’ve defeated The Loyal Three in their Titan forms and completed The Teal Mask’s story, it’s time to catch them. Here’s what you need to do:

Each Pokémon is found in the same location where you battled their Titan form. There are no markers on your map, so you’ll need to revisit the places where you first encountered them. This time, they will be at their standard non-Titan size, making it easier to catch them.

Catching Fezandipiti: Strategies & Tips

Fezandipiti can be a bit tricky to catch due to its moveset designed to hinder your Pokémon and heal itself. Here are some tips:

Level: 70

Moveset: Flatter, Swagger, Roost, Beat Up

To catch Fezandipiti successfully:

Inflict a permanent status effect like Paralysis to counter Flatter and Swagger. Bring a Pokémon that cannot be poisoned to avoid Toxic Chain. Try to force Fezandipiti to use all its Roosts before attempting to catch it.

Catching Munkidori: Strategies & Tips

Munkidori has a powerful moveset that can be challenging. Here’s how to catch it:

Level: 70

Moveset: Psychic, Sludge Wave, Nasty Plot, Future Sight

To catch Munkidori:

Use a Pokémon with False Swipe to lower its HP without KOing it. Deploy a defensive Pokémon to absorb attacks while attempting to catch it.

Catching Okidogi: Strategies & Tips

Okidogi’s moveset focuses on physical attacks, making it a bit easier to catch. Here’s what to do:

Level: 70

Moveset: Poison Jab, Brutal Swing, Crunch, Superpower

To catch Okidogi:

Follow the same strategy as with Munkidori, using False Swipe to lower its HP. Prepare for a battle of attrition, and be patient in your attempts to catch it.

Conclusion

Catching The Loyal Three in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is an exciting adventure that requires strategy and persistence. By following these simple steps and using the right moves, you can add Okidogi, Munkidori, and Fezandipiti to your collection and become a Pokémon master in the Teal Mask DLC. So, gear up, trainers, and embark on this epic journey to capture these loyal Pokémon!