Pornhub, a popular adult entertainment website, is set to cease operations in five additional states this summer in response to newly enacted legislation mandating age verification for accessing explicit content online. This move follows a series of recent laws requiring adult content platforms to implement measures ensuring users are of legal age, typically through submission of government-issued identification.

States Affected and Operational Changes

According to a recent announcement on their blog, Pornhub will discontinue services in Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, and Nebraska by July 2024. This decision comes shortly after similar actions were taken in Texas, where the site shut down, and access was restricted in Arkansas, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, Utah, and Virginia, all due to comparable legislative mandates.

Legislative Goals and Privacy Concerns

Proponents of these laws argue they are crucial for shielding minors from exposure to explicit content. In Kentucky, for example, lawmakers have labeled pornography a “public health crisis” with detrimental effects on youth. Advocates believe that rigorous age verification will effectively limit underage access to adult materials.

However, Aylo, the parent company of Pornhub, opposes these regulations, citing concerns over user privacy. The company argues that such laws could inadvertently push users towards unregulated and potentially unsafe corners of the internet. Aylo advocates for a device-based verification system as a safer and more privacy-conscious alternative to state-mandated ID submissions.

Privacy Advocacy and Opposition

The Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF), a digital rights group, has expressed significant reservations regarding these laws. They argue that mandatory age verification may lead to the unnecessary collection and potential misuse of personal data, posing serious risks to online privacy and security.

“The requirement to provide a driver’s license to access free websites is unjustifiable,” stated the EFF in a 2023 release, emphasizing their opposition to compulsory age verification, regardless of its intended purpose.

Impact on User Behavior and Online Safety

Critics of the legislation warn that while aimed at safeguarding minors, these laws could inadvertently drive users towards less secure platforms with fewer safety measures. This shift in user behavior may increase the exposure of minors to unregulated and potentially harmful content.

Louisiana provides a compelling case study of the potential outcomes of such legislation. Following the state’s implementation of age verification laws, Pornhub’s traffic plummeted significantly as users migrated to alternative platforms that did not enforce stringent age verification measures. This shift suggests that users seeking adult content may simply relocate to sites operating outside the scope of state regulations.

Texas’ Vigorous Enforcement

Texas has emerged as a leader in enforcing age verification laws, spearheaded by Attorney General Ken Paxton. Under HB1181, websites featuring explicit content must ensure age verification through methods such as government-issued IDs or other commercially viable means. Despite efforts by some companies to comply, major sites like Pornhub and xHamster have opted to withdraw from the Texas market.

In response to Texas’ legislation, Pornhub criticized the lack of scalable enforcement mechanisms and predicted a migration of users towards less regulated platforms lacking adequate safety and age verification measures.