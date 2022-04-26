How to change age on TikTok

Online entertainment organizations have a social obligation to safeguard more youthful crowds from the illegal substance, spamming, and different clients. TikTok is the same, and you should be no less than 13 years of age to join or 18 years of age to give gifts to your #1 makers.

On the off chance that you’re more youthful than this, you can’t make a record, or TikTok will before long erase your record. It will happen because youngsters are not permitted to share recordings on TikTok – it conflicts with the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act. The virtual entertainment organization is infamous for erasing accounts with clearly counterfeit birthday celebrations, so it could be an ideal opportunity to refresh your genuine birthday.

On the off chance that you’re thinking about how to refresh your birthday on TikTok, it is difficult. There aren’t any in that frame of mind for refreshing your date of birth. Contingent upon your age and the age of your record, beginning another one might be more straightforward.

Changing Your Age on TikTok

Even though it isn’t the least difficult strategy, there’s as yet an answer for right your birthday on TikTok. You might need to stand by a piece before your age refreshes because you’re depending on TikTok’s help group to roll out the improvement.

Note: If you can’t get to your TikTok account, send an email to infocontact@tiktok.com to demand the record change.

This is the very thing you can do – a suggestion from the TikTok group itself.

Launch the application on your telephone.

Open your Profile.

Tap the three-dab symbol in the upper right corner.

Scroll to observe the Support segment.

Tap on Report a Problem.

Tap on Account and Profile.

Tap on Editing Profile.

Tap on Other.

Tap on Need More Help?

Let TikTok realize that the age related to your record is wrong. Give however many subtleties as would be prudent.

Wait for a reaction email from the TikTok group.

At the point when you report an issue with the application, you will likewise demonstrate your age, and TikTok will transform it.

Sadly, you should transfer your government provided ID or a visa for confirmation motivations. These types of ID are the only ones affirmed as adequate for the organization, yet it merits inquiring as to whether you could utilize a school ID or other type of recognizable proof.

Almost certainly, TikTok’s more youthful crowd doesn’t have this sort of distinguishing proof, yet it is what the organization uses to refresh your birthday. Most states in all actuality do permit minors to get a state ID at whatever stage in life. If you don’t have the legitimate distinguishing proof, you can presumably get it at your neighbourhood DMV.

Anything, take as much time as is needed and don’t make a record when you’re in a rush.