In The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered, your class defines your character’s skills, attributes, and overall playstyle. Whether you prefer stealthy assassinations, powerful magic, or brute-force combat, choosing the right class is crucial. But what if you want to change your class after starting the game? This guide will walk you

through the process of changing your class in Oblivion Remastered, both during the tutorial and mid-game.

At the beginning of Oblivion Remastered, you start in a prison cell and progress through a tutorial sequence. Towards the end of this tutorial, just before exiting the sewers into the open world, the game prompts you to finalize your character’s details. This includes selecting or customizing your class.

This is the ideal time to experiment with different classes. You can test various playstyles during the tutorial and, if something doesn’t feel right, adjust your class before committing. Once you exit the sewers, your class choice becomes permanent—unless you’re playing on PC and use console commands.

Changing Your Class Mid-Game (PC Only)

If you’ve already left the tutorial area and wish to change your class, PC players have the advantage of using console commands. Here’s how you can do it:

Open the Console : Press the ~ key (usually located below the Esc key) to open the console. Enter the Command : Type showclassmenu and press Enter . This will bring up the class selection menu. Select Your New Class : Choose a new class or create a custom one. However, be cautious—changing your class this way will reset your skills to their default values. Preserve Your Skills : To avoid losing your skill progress, follow these steps: Record Current Skills : Before changing your class, note down your current skill levels.

After Changing Class : Once you’ve selected your new class, compare your new skill levels to the previous ones.

Adjust Skills : Use the console command player.setav [skill] [value] to restore your skills to their previous levels. For example, if your Athletics skill was 60 and is now 40, type player.setav athletics 60 .

By following this method, you can change your class without sacrificing your hard-earned skill progress.

Creating a Custom Class

Oblivion Remastered offers 21 predefined classes, but creating a custom class allows for a tailored experience. When designing a custom class, consider the following:

Specialization : Choose between Combat, Magic, or Stealth. This determines which skills improve faster.

Attributes : Select two primary attributes that align with your desired playstyle.

Major Skills : Pick seven skills that will define your character. These skills start at a higher level and improve more quickly.

For example, a stealth-focused character might specialize in Stealth, choose Agility and Speed as attributes, and select Sneak, Security, Marksman, Light Armor, Acrobatics, Speechcraft, and Mercantile as major skills.

Tips for Choosing the Right Class