Setting out on the first open-world adventure in the Pokemon universe, players can now get into the exciting world of customization in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. Unlike earlier generations, this game allows for in-depth personalization of the playable character. Among the many options available, changing hairstyles and clothes is a delightful way to give your character a fresh and unique appearance. In this guide, we’ll go over the step-by-step process to help you achieve the perfect look in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

Editing Appearance

Once Pokemon trainers gain free will in the game, the customization possibilities open up. The default outfit comprises the academy uniform and some accessories, serving as a starting point for those eager to switch things up. To access the Outfit menu, simply click Left on the D-pad. From here, players can select their uniform for customization, tweaking details such as eye shape, eye color, lips, and even blemishes.

However, it’s essential to note that hairstyles and colors cannot be changed directly from the Outfit menu.

Uniforms & Accessories

The game offers four uniform options based on the seasons:

Spring Uniform Summer Uniform Autumn Uniform Winter Uniform

Trainers initially start with the Summer option, but the choice is theirs to make. These uniforms encompass a variety of jackets, shorts, pants, and shirts suitable for any weather. Although trainers can’t change pants and shirts individually, they have the freedom to personalize their look with accessories. This includes socks, shoes, gloves, glasses, hats, backpacks, and phone cases. While players receive one of each accessory at the game’s outset, additional accessories must be purchased.

Visit the Shops in Mesagoza

Mesagoza, the first prominent city introduced in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, serves as a hub for fashion enthusiasts. Nestled in the heart of the city, the central area is the prime location for exploration. Within Mesagoza, diverse shops cater to various needs, including restaurants, clothing stores, and salons. These establishments accept League Points (LP) or cash for goods and services.

The Salon

A stop in Mesagoza is the salon, the sole location where players can transform their hairstyle. Expect to part with $3000 for a hairstyling session, a worthy investment for a revamped appearance. The salon experience involves choosing a new haircut and color from an expanded selection of styles. Notably, the hairstyles are not restricted by gender, allowing players to choose freely between short, long, or braided styles.

Clothing Stores

Mesagoza’s numerous clothing stores offer a plethora of accessories, each store specializing in different items. From socks and glasses to backpacks and more, exploring these stores yields cool and diverse options. Purchased items can be immediately worn or accessed later through the Outfit menu. Rotom phone cases, a coveted accessory, can be acquired either by purchasing them from a Delibird Presents store or receiving one as a gift from an NPC near the streetlamp in Mesagoza. To qualify for the gift, players need saved data from any of the following four Pokemon titles:

Pokemon Legends: Arceus Pokemon: Let’s Go Pikachu/Let’s Go Eevee Pokemon Sword/Shield Pokemon Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl

Venture Beyond Mesagoza

As players journey further into the Pokemon Scarlet & Violet world, they’ll discover that Mesagoza isn’t the sole destination for style transformations. Levincia to the East and Cascarrafa to the West also boast numerous clothing stores and salons, each offering even more options for personalization.

In the vast and open world of Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, the ability to customize your character is a refreshing and engaging feature. Changing hairstyles and clothes not only adds a personal touch to your Pokemon trainer but also enhances the overall gaming experience. With the freedom to explore Mesagoza and beyond, trainers can discover a myriad of options to tailor their appearance to their liking.