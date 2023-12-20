The Steam Deck, renowned for its portability and diverse gaming library, offers a hidden gem to its users – the ability to play remotely on a PC or TV screen. This feature extends the versatility of the revolutionary gaming marvel, transforming it from a handheld device into a powerful gaming tool. If you’re eager to explore this remote play functionality, read on to discover how to set it up seamlessly.

Playing games on the Steam Deck remotely is a game-changer for those who prefer not to be tethered to handheld mode. However, achieving a smooth remote play experience comes with certain considerations. The success of remote play hinges on the capability of your PC or laptop and the strength of your Wi-Fi connection. Assuming you have a reliable PC and a robust internet connection, follow these straightforward steps to embark on the remote gaming journey:

Setting Up Remote Play

To embark on the remote gaming journey with your Steam Deck, follow these straightforward steps:

Ensure Steam is Installed: Make sure Steam is installed on your PC.

Launch the Steam app. Access Remote Play Settings: In the Steam app, navigate to Settings.

Select Remote Play. Enable Remote Play: Check the “Enable Remote Play” option.

Confirm that your Steam Deck is visible under “Device Name” (ensure it’s switched on). Optimize Streaming Options: Under “Client options streaming to this computer,” choose between balanced or fast settings. Opt for ‘Fast’ if you’re uncertain about your connection and PC capabilities. Advanced Host Options: Access Advanced Host Options.

Check “Change Desktop to match the streaming client” to avoid upscaling issues.

Utilize “Prioritize network traffic” if your router supports traffic prioritization.

Set “Number of software encoding threads” to Automatic.

Confirm your settings by pressing OK.

Additional PC Settings

Fine-tune your PC settings to enhance the remote play experience:

Settings in the Steam App: In the Steam app on your PC, select Settings.

Highlight and select Remote Play.

Enable Advanced Host Options.

Disable NVFBC capture on Nvidia GPU.

Set games to borderless fullscreen mode.

Adjust sleep mode settings to prevent interruptions during remote play. Optimizing Steam Deck Settings: Power on the Steam Deck.

Press the Steam Button.

Scroll down and highlight Remote Play.

Switch on the Enable Remote Play option.

Ensure your PC or laptop is visible under Computers & Devices.

Enable Advanced Client Options.

Choose your preferred video quality: Fast, balanced, or Beautiful (start with ‘Fast’ for a performance check).

Set Framerate and Bandwidth limits to Automatic.

Experiment with Resolution Limit, selecting from standard 480p to 8K.

Navigate to your game library, select the desired game, and instead of hitting play, choose the paired PC or laptop to initiate the game.

The remote play on the Steam Deck unveils a world of gaming possibilities beyond the handheld experience. The device’s unparalleled portability transforms it into a versatile gaming station, adaptable to various settings. While the allure of Triple-A games seamlessly running on this compact gadget is enticing, remote play takes it a step further. To embark on this gaming journey, users need a capable PC or laptop and a robust internet connection. Following the user-friendly steps outlined in Steam’s settings ensures a smooth remote play experience. While not flawless and contingent on individual setups, remote play broadens the horizons of Steam Deck gaming, offering a dynamic blend of convenience and performance.