How to change Google Password

Changing your Gmail password may seem inconvenient, but it’s a good method to protect yourself from potential hackers and respond to security breaches if they occur. And, provided you have a new password in mind, it just takes a minute or two to complete.

On an iPhone, Android, or PC, here’s how to change your Gmail password.

You may reset your Gmail password if you have forgotten your password and are having problems signing in. You won’t have to worry about being asked to check in with your existing password again.

You must have a registered backup email or cell phone number in your Gmail account to restore your forgotten password. Otherwise, Google will not be able to email you a confirmation code to reset your password.

If you don’t meet one of the two conditions, Google will advise you to retry signing in, bringing you to a halt. The one exception is that if Google detects that you have previously signed in on that device, it will immediately offer the new password option, whether or not you have entered a password. Here’s how to reset your forgotten password:

Select “Google Account Recovery” from the drop-down menu.

Click “Next” after entering the email address you’re trying to access.

Click “Try another way” in the question that opens.

A verification code will be sent to your associated mobile phone number or backup email address. If you only have one of the two, the code will be sent to the registered choice automatically. Click “Next” after entering the code.

Create a new password, confirm it, and then click “Save password” on the “Change Password” screen.

The Security Checkup page shows once you’ve saved your new password. Continue by clicking “Continue.”

Your new password is now activated, and you will see your “Google Account” page.

As previously stated, the preceding processes necessitate the use of a backup email address, phone number, or both. You won’t be able to update your forgotten password until Google determines that you’ve logged in before on that device if you didn’t set either security option. To get Google to recognise past login attempts, skip Step 3 and guess your current or older password instead of choosing “Try another way.”

If you already have access to your account and know your existing password, resetting it is as simple as clicking a link.