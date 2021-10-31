How to format a laptop

Formatting a laptop running Windows 7 was a difficult option because you can’t save user data and must reload or restart the OS and apps, which is inconvenient for newcomers. However, under Windows 10, you may format a laptop in the same way that you would a smartphone. That is, you will eliminate system faults while preserving essential user data. If you truly need to format a laptop running Windows 10/8/7, using a bootable USB stick to reinstall the system before backing up Windows computer files to an external hard drive is now quite simple and inexpensive.

Format Laptop Windows 10 using Restart your computer

There are a variety of ways to format a Windows PC, but the procedure for Windows 10 is rather simple. The formatting of Windows 10 is carried out using a user-friendly interface and a step-by-step guidance.

Step 1: Open Settings by clicking the gear symbol in the lower left corner of the Start menu.

Step 2: From the Settings home page, go to Update & Security, and then to the Recovery tab in the left side.

Step 3: Examine your options:

Reboot your pc: This is the choice we require, but you should also investigate alternative options that may be able to resolve some difficulties with Windows 10.

Advanced startup: There will be several sub-options, such as booting from a USB device, changing Windows starting settings, and restoring from a system image.

More alternatives for recovery: With a clean Windows installation, you may start from scratch.

Make a backup of your files: Make a copy of your files on a different drive.

Reboot your pc: This is the choice we require, but you should also investigate alternative options that may be able to resolve some difficulties with Windows 10. Advanced startup: There will be several sub-options, such as booting from a USB device, changing Windows starting settings, and restoring from a system image. More alternatives for recovery: With a clean Windows installation, you may start from scratch. Make a backup of your files: Make a copy of your files on a different drive. Step 4: Under Reset this PC, click Get started, and you’ll see two options:

Remove apps and settings, but keep my files: keep your personal files.

Remove everything: all of your personal data, apps, and settings should be removed.

Remove apps and settings, but keep my files: keep your personal files. Remove everything: all of your personal data, apps, and settings should be removed. Step 5: Complete data erasure.

You will be given two alternatives when it comes to the computer’s formatting process: Just remove my files and Remove files and clean my drive after tapping on “Remove everything” alternative.

You will be given two alternatives when it comes to the computer’s formatting process: Just remove my files and Remove files and clean my drive after tapping on “Remove everything” alternative. Step 6. When the operating system prompts you for confirmation, select Next, then Reset. By restarting the computer, the Windows 10 device will begin the reset procedure. Wait until the reset procedure is complete, which might take anywhere from a few minutes to several hours, and then your PC will boot up with a fresh version of Windows 10.

Format Laptop Windows 7 with System Repair Disc

Step 1: Turn on your computer and navigate to Control Panel > Backup and Restore > Create a system repair disc.

Step 2: Insert a CD into your laptop and select “Create disc” from the drop-down menu. Then choose “Close” and “OK.”

Step 3: To access the boot menu, press F10 or F12 and choose the CD as the boot device. Select your Windows system under “Use recovery tools that can help solve difficulties beginning Windows” by pressing “Enter” and “Next,” then “Use recovery tools that can help fix problems starting Windows” by pressing “Enter” and “Next.”

Step 4: Select “Next” and “Command Prompt” from the drop-down menus. Start formatting your system drive with “Format c:/fs:NTFS.”

Format Laptop with Windows Installation USB/CD