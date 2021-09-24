How to change language on iPhone

There is no need to reset the iPhone to change the language if you set it during the setup procedure. When you select a new language, your iOS device will automatically load the new language settings, and you’ll be able to use it in seconds.

To begin, open the iPhone’s Settings app.

Scroll to the bottom of the page and select General from the drop-down menu.

Language & Region is located in the centre of the general settings. (You may also select a different geographical region here.)

At the top of the screen, tap the iPhone Language selection.

Choose a new language from the drop-down menu. To save time, put the first few letters of the language in the search field to restrict the results.

When you have you new language chosen, tap Done at the top of the screen.

at the top of the screen. Confirm your language choice

How to Change Siri’s Language

When you change the language on your iPhone, you could notice that Siri does not adapt. Siri also understands a variety of languages and can generate certain common accents in some of them. It’s even easier to change Siri’s language than it is to change the language on your iPhone.

If you’re still in the Settings app, go to the main menu to get back to the main menu.

Activate Siri and type in a search term.

Select Language from the drop-down menu.

Select a new language and then confirm your selection.

To return to the Siri settings, press the back button.

Select Siri Voice as your option.

If available, select the gender and accent.

How to Switch Languages for the iPhone Keyboard

The iPhone’s keyboard should automatically swap over, but if it doesn’t, you may add the new language to your keyboard options. You may also change the keyboard’s language between two options.

Return to the main settings menu or open the Settings app.

Select General.

In the general settings, choose Keyboard.

At the top of the screen, select Keyboards.

Select Add New Keyboard from the drop-down menu.

Choose a new keyboard language from the drop-down menu.

The entire procedure takes only a few minutes, and once done, all text in menus and applications that support the language will show in the new language. Changing the language option also changes the language for the iPhone’s keyboard, but you can still have rapid access to accent characters for other languages.

You are not limited to American English because the iPhone supports over thirty languages and dialects within each of those languages. You can also choose English from the United Kingdom, Canada, or Singapore. Alternatively, you may select from French or Canadian French, Spanish or Latin American Spanish, Portuguese or Brazilian Portuguese, and so on.