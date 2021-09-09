How to change mobile number in Aadhar Card online

Aadhaar number is a 12-digit random number given by the UIDAI (“Authority”) to citizens of India who have completed the Authority’s verification procedure. Anyone who is a resident of India, regardless of age or gender, can freely enrol to get an Aadhaar number. Those interested in enrolling must give basic demographic and biometric information throughout the free registration procedure. Because the uniqueness is established through the process of demographic and biometric de-duplication, a person only has to enrol for Aadhaar once, and only one Aadhaar will be created after de-duplication.

The Aadhaar number may be verified in a cost-effective and online method. It is distinct and resilient enough to remove duplicates and fake identities, and it may be used as the foundation/primary identifier for a variety of government assistance systems and programmes, encouraging transparency and good governance.

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has added new features to its website, including the ability to simply update or add a new cellphone number to your Aadhaar card.

For the common person, this procedure of adding a new number to an Aadhaar card will make life easier. But first, the cellphone number must be linked to the Aadhaar card.

The majority of individuals have recently been upgrading or connecting their mobile numbers via the Service Update Portal (SSUP) or by visiting a local Permanent Enrolment Centre for Aadhaar enrolment.

If you want to change your Aadhaar card’s mobile number, follow these steps: