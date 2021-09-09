How to pay online using UPI without internet

We all need to pay online or send money to someone, and in recent years, UPI has been the most convenient option to do it. However, as you may be aware, making a payment via UPI requires the use of an app and an active internet connection. So it’s tough to pay someone while you’re having connectivity difficulties. However, there is a method for sending money over UPI without using the internet.

You may use the USSD-based service to make an online payment without using the internet or if you have a feature phone lacking access to UPI applications.

In 2016, the NPIC (National Payments Corporation of India) released USSD-based mobile banking together with the BHIM UPI app.

Many people are unaware that you can use UPI in offline mode by dialling the *99# USSD code from your phone’s dialer.

The ‘*99# service’ was created to bring all cellular subscribers into the UPI ecosystem, regardless of whether or not they use a smartphone. If the phone number you’re using is linked to your bank account, you may use *99# to access all UPI features.

For smartphone users, accessing UPI through *99# may not make sense because they have access to UPI apps, but for traditional phones, the *99# USSD code is the only option for making UPI payments.

How to Send Money using a USSD Code

Make sure your cellphone number is registered with the bank before you begin. Additionally, download the BHIM UPI app and link your bank account to it. After that, take the following steps:

To get started, open your phone’s dialer and dial *99#. A menu opens with several choices, such as Send Money, Receive Money, and so on.

Select the Send Money option by replying with 1.

Then you’ll be able to send money using your mobile number, UPI ID, or account number and IFSC code. Choose your preferred option.

Enter the cellphone number of the person to whom you’re transferring money if you’ve chosen that option. Alternatively, you can provide the UPI ID, account number, and IFSC code.

You may then input the amount you wish to transfer in rupees after entering that person’s cellphone number, UPI ID, or bank account data.

The beneficiary’s name will appear next, with the option to add remarks if desired.

Now, press on Send after entering your UPI Pin.

Along with the reference ID, you’ll obtain the transaction status. This service currently allows you to send a maximum of Rs. 5000 per transaction. You may send and receive money with this service without using any data and even with a simple feature phone.

This was all about how to transfer money through UPI without using the internet.