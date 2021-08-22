How to change Profile name in Facebook

Facebook is a prominent free social networking site that allows users to establish profiles, post photos and videos, send messages, and communicate with friends, family, and coworkers. The site has public features and is available in 37 different languages.

There are numerous essential networking components in each member’s personal profile. The Wall, which is effectively a virtual bulletin board, is by far the most popular. Text, video, and photo messages can be placed on a member’s Wall. The virtual Photo Album is another popular feature. Photos may be uploaded immediately from a smartphone camera or from a desktop.

There is no restriction on the number of photos you may upload, but Facebook employees will remove those that are improper or copyrighted. The member’s contacts (who are referred to as “friends”) can remark on each other’s photographs and identify (tag) persons in the photos using an interactive album feature.

Status updates, a microblogging tool that allows members to send brief Twitter-like announcements to their contacts, are another popular profile component. All interactions are recorded in a news feed, which is sent to the member’s friends in real time.

Members of Facebook have a variety of privacy options. A member has the option of making all of his communications public to everyone, blocking certain connections, or keeping all of their messages private.

Members may select whether or not they want to be searchable, which elements of their profile are visible to the public, what they don’t want in their news feed, and who can view their postings. Members who want to interact discreetly on Facebook can utilise the messaging function, which is similar to email.

There are a variety of reasons to alter your Facebook account’s name.

Perhaps you’re adopting your new spouse’s surname and want your profile to reflect your new name. Maybe you’ve surpassed your childhood nickname, or you just want to shake things up a little.

Here is how to change your name on facebook :-

At the upper right of the page, click the black downward facing triangle.

Click “Settings” from the dropdown menu that displays.

You should now be on the Account Settings page for your account. Select “Edit” from

the drop-down menu next to your name.

Type the new name you want to use in the boxes at the top of the page.

Select “Review Change”.

Check the new name in the window to be sure it’s what you want, then enter in your password and click “Save Changes.

The good news is that as long as your name change adheres to Facebook’s standards, it will not affect your account negatively. Your friends will still be able to communicate with you in the same ways they always have, with no need for new connections, and any photos or posts that had your old name tagged will now have your new name.