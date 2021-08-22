12-Year-Old made over $160,000 in ethereum on NFTs in one day

A 13-year-old boy from Goa, India came to the attention last month, who started to drum his own crypto-currency investment management program. There seems to be quite a tweens market in the cryptographic world. Last week a twelve-year-old sold over 160,000 dollars a number of original NFTs.

what are these NFTs that he sold?

Weird Whales — a pixelated whale icon inspired by a stock image — is the NFT collection, and the child is Benyamin Ahmed. It is based in a London suburb, described as ‘small, quaint and dull’ by one of Decrypt’s English employees.

I was interested in the area of NFT because it was originally cool as an online flex,” Ahmed said. It was only later that he decided to make a collection of his own after developing “respect” for the digital first-art style of popular NFT collections, including those like CryptoPunks and Bored Ape Yacht Club.

For those who don’t know what areNFTs

An NFT is a type of cryptocurrency that can be connected to internet files and sold as evidence of ownership. They’ve always been around for years, but they’ve only got a major reputation over the last six months; in March they made the front page of Wall Street Journal for the $69 million NFT selling from Beeple, the digital artist.

Every weird Whale image comes with a set of different ‘features’ as CryptoPunks and Bored Ape Yacht Club, some of which are rare and worth more than others. The 1205th picture in the collection, the eighth rarest of the 3350 Weird Whale NFTs, which RaritySniper.com sold on the secondary market for about 6,000 dollars.

Ahmed’s father, Imran, worked as a financial services organization web developer, and at the age of “5 or 6” introduced Benyamin to HTML and CSS. Benyamin has recently enhanced his expertise on an online Codewars coding platform.

Weird Whales started with the creation of a template for the creation of their own tiered images by one of the developers behind another alliterative NFT project, Boring Bananas.

His father followed him through plugging his assets: “I said, ‘Look, the variable names must be substituted here, so where they have bananas and backgrounds and stuff, you have to substitute it with yours.’

Weird Whales became viral, and Ahmed made 80 ETH in about nine hours, thanks to a smart network with the Boring Bananas staff. “I made some money also from OpenSea royalties,” he added. “I receive 2,5 percent of the money it has sold for, whenever someone buys a whale.”

It’s difficult to imagine that with its annoying guarantees and consumer protection law, the traditional financial system would have allowed $160,000 to simply fall on Ahmed’s lap without a parent or guardian sign-off.

But Ahmed insists that he is not willing to spend the money soon.