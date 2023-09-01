How To Change Tera Type in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

In the world of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, the introduction of Tera Types has brought an exciting twist to the age-old strategies of Pokémon battles. Tera Types allow trainers to change their Pokémon’s elemental affinity, creating new opportunities for unique battle tactics. In this guide, we’ll walk you through the process of changing your Pokémon’s Tera Type, so you can unleash your creativity and build a team that stands out.

Understanding Tera Types

Before we delve into the how-to, let’s grasp the basics of Tera Types. In Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, each Pokémon possesses a Tera Type, which typically mirrors their original type. However, the beauty of Tera Types lies in their versatility – they don’t have to match the Pokémon’s original type. For instance, you can transform a Quaxley, typically a water-type, into a fire Tera Type. This innovative mechanic promises to shake up conventional Pokémon strategies in a big way. Tera Types can be encountered in Tera Raid Battles, and they are randomly assigned, so what you battle is what you get.

The Key to Tera Type Transformation

To initiate the process of changing your Pokémon’s Tera Type, you’ll need to face off against Medali Gym Leader Larry. This Gym Leader can be found inside the Treasure Eatery, located in the town of Medali northeast of Cascarrafa Town. After triumphing over Larry’s Normal-type Pokémon team, the restaurant’s chef will step in. They will generously offer you 50 Normal-type Tera Shards, which you can use to transform your Pokémon for the first time.

Making the Most of Your Tera Shards

To change your Pokémon’s Tera Type, you must first collect 50 Tera Shards of the desired type. You can obtain these precious shards from two sources: Tera Raids and exploring Area Zero.

Completing Tera Raids: Tera Raids are the preferred method for obtaining Tera Shards. These raids reward you with Tera Shards corresponding to the type you’re battling against. Higher-level raids tend to yield more Tera Shards. However, even 5 Star Raids generally provide only 4-6 Shards, so you’ll need to complete several raids to transform your Pokémon’s Tera Type. Exploring Area Zero: Alternatively, you can stumble upon Tera Shards while exploring Area Zero, the secret area at the end of the main path. Keep an eye out for sparkling items on the ground. It’s worth noting that this method is less reliable since you won’t know the type of the shards until you pick them up.

Refreshing Tera Raids

If you’re eager to farm Tera Shards quickly, you can refresh Tera Raids by manipulating your Nintendo Switch’s date settings. Here’s how:

Close Pokémon Scarlet or Violet. Access the System tab in the Settings menu. Scroll down to Date and Time. Uncheck the option to synchronize the clock using the internet. Set the time a couple of minutes before midnight. Once the clock strikes midnight, new Tera Raids will become available.

Boosting Your Shard Collection with Sandwiches

Trainers looking to expedite their Tera Shard gathering can benefit from certain Sandwich Recipes in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Level 2 Raid Power Sandwiches, as recommended by YouTuber Papa Jefé, can enhance your Tera Shard drops, providing a total of 8 Tera Shards at a time. Level 3 Sandwiches are equally effective, ensuring extra drops.

Creating a Stronger Pokémon Team with Different Tera Types

Changing your Pokémon’s Tera Type not only adds a layer of strategy but also opens up exciting possibilities for building formidable teams. Here are some Pokémon and strategies to consider:

Breloom and Hydreigon: In Ranked Battles, Pokémon like Breloom and Hydreigon can eliminate their 4x weaknesses by switching their Tera type, making them much more resilient in battle. Rotom: Pokémon with abilities like Levitate, such as Rotom, become immune to Ground-type moves when they Terastallize into Electric-type, leaving them with no weaknesses. Ghost Tera Type: To avoid the flinching status condition caused by Normal-type move Fake Out, consider changing your Pokémon’s Tera Type to Ghost, granting it immunity to this troublesome move.

Conclusion

With the ability to change Tera Types in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, you have the power to reshape your Pokémon team and revolutionize your battle strategies. Defeat Gym Leader Larry, gather Tera Shards from Tera Raids or Area Zero, and experiment with different Tera Types to discover new and exciting ways to triumph in the world of Pokémon. Whether you’re a seasoned trainer or just starting your journey, Tera Types offer endless possibilities for creativity and innovation in your Pokémon adventures. So, go out there, collect those shards, and let your Pokémon shine with their unique Tera Types!