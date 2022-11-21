This article focuses on how to change the watch face in Apple Watch. Apple Watch is a wearable device that comes with a variety of watch faces. You can change the watch face for your Apple Watch on the watch or in the Watch app on your iPhone by selecting a new one from the list of installed watch faces. The Apple Watch is a great device, but it can be hard to find the perfect watch face. Fortunately, there are plenty of options for changing your Apple Watch face.

You can change your watch face in three ways:

– Change it on the iPhone

– Change it on the Apple Watch

– Use third-party apps

If you’re using a current-gen Apple Watch you can also choose from third-party watch faces that are available from the App Store. To change your current watch face:

1. Open the Watch app on your iPhone and tap My Watch > Face Gallery > Select a New Face

2. Swipe left or right until you find one that you like

3. Tap it to select it and it will appear on your Apple Watch.

