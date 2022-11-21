This article focuses on how to find Tera in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. You can find some more Tera-type special Pokemon using the Tera Raid mechanic from Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. All Pokemon are capable of being Terastalized, however, there are higher-level Tera Pokemon, as well as unique Tera Types, which players may obtain. To get the Terastallize Pokemon Ability, players will need the Tera Orb, which is given to them at the beginning of the plot.

Once the Tera Orb is used, you will have to either interact with a special Shining Crystal, which is filled with Terastal Energy or go to a Pokemon Center to refill it. These special items are used to turn your chosen Pokemon into a Tera Pokemon, and once used, you will gain special powers and abilities that are unavailable with the regular version of that Pokemon. You will also be able to acquire the Tera Shards from catching, and also by defeating, any wild Pokemon that has the Tera type you meet throughout your time in Paldea.

If you fight a water-type tera raid, the Pokemon will at the end of the battle provide you with a small number of Water tera Shards. When you capture or defeat these Pokemon in the wild, rarely will they give you a few of their Elemental-type Tera Shards. You may find Pokemon of different types of Teras in Tera Raid battles, but Pokemon and Tera types are random you will get whatever battles you fight.

Nearly every Pokemon in Scarlet and Violet player Paldea will have a Tera Type to match up and represent the element to which they belong, but that is not always the case. While the Pokemon from the Wild and the Tera Raid will all have a certain type, it is possible to switch these types around once you know who makes a special item for switching. Pokemon that are separated by their typing in the teras and a separated one in the teras and a separated one in the typing in their typing in will get the strengths and weaknesses of this new type, and will be able to use moves from this type.

Tera Pokemon is an exclusively Paldea phenomenon and may lead to some interesting typing combinations. Tera Pokemon are pretty easy to come by, but you should always jump at the chance to battle and catch one as soon as you spot it. These Pokemon can be fought like normal ones in the wild, but Pokemon are harder to defeat and cannot be captured right away.

You can be dominant in battles by using Terastallized Pokemon, together with Tera Blast. Trainers traveling through the land of Paldea can ultimately participate in tera raid battles against other players, in which they get a chance to capture powerful Pokemon of specific Tera types. Provided Trainers are able to meet these requirements, they can enter into some of the more challenging Tera Raids, involving stronger Pokemon.

The Pokemon Company Some of the Tera Raids, such as an upcoming Charizard battle found via Black Tera Crystals, are classified as 7-star battles. Regardless, any Pokemon obtained by successfully winning the Battle for Black Crystal Tera Raid would be stronger than the normal Pokemon from a Tera Raid and would be a major asset for any team because of the higher stats and the type of Tera it could have.