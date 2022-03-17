How to change wallpaper on ps5

The new PS5 user interface focuses on providing gamers with a smooth way to navigate through games while also providing major features instantly via joystick control. Customizing the home screen on PlayStation by applying new wallpapers and themes is an important consideration for users. This feature is available on the PS4; users can download themes from the PS Store and apply them immediately. They can also set a custom wallpaper or apply a custom theme. But what about the new PS5? How do you change the theme? This feature will be discussed in-depth in this article.

How do I change the wallpaper on my PS5?

The PS5 comes with a dynamic home screen. When you select a game, the screen background changes. If you choose Spider-Man Miles Morale, for example, you will be presented with a unique background screen. When you choose Last of Us Part 2, the same thing happens. PS5 comes with a dynamic theme by default, which is one of the main reasons the console lacks any customization options.

All of the user interfaces we’ve seen so far lack a direct option to download or install the theme. If things change in the future, we might see such a feature added via a software update. If you scan all items in the PS5 category on the PlayStation store, no themes are available. Exclusive PS4 themes based on popular games are available.

At the very bottom of the console’s screen is a thin menu. It looks nothing like the PS4 UI, which has large thumbnails of game icons in the centre of the screen. This new user interface emphasises more content and fewer buttons. However, some users may find this to be a little perplexing.

The new UI on PS5 focuses on giving users a more immersive experience. Users will be glued to the console because of the dynamic background, instant tips, smooth navigation, and so on. We’ll be updating a lot of PS5 information in the near future.