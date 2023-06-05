How To Change World Tier in Diablo 4

Changing the world tier in Diablo 4 can greatly impact your gameplay experience, allowing you to adjust the difficulty level to better suit your preferences and play style. While Diablo 4 may seem like a straightforward game with its “push a button to make number go up” mechanic, it still presents a significant challenge. Fortunately, you don’t have to navigate through the main menu to change the difficulty. Here’s a guide on how to change the world tier in Diablo 4 without interrupting your gameplay.

Diablo 4 offers four distinct world tiers, each providing a different level of difficulty and associated rewards. Let’s explore the differences between these tiers:

World Tier 1 (Adventurer): This is the lowest difficulty level in the game. Despite being the easiest mode, it can still pose a threat to certain classes. Enemies in this tier have the lowest health and damage values. World Tier 2 (Veteran): World Tier 2 can be considered the “normal” difficulty level in Diablo 4. It is advisable to gather decent gear before attempting this tier, regardless of your skill level. Playing on this difficulty grants a 20% boost to earned XP and a 15% boost to earned gold. World Tier 3 (Nightmare): Nightmare difficulty becomes available after completing the campaign. To unlock it, you must prove your character’s readiness by completing a level 50 “Capstone” dungeon. Playing on this difficulty level unlocks the Nightmare dungeon and Helltide endgame systems, as well as introduces new item drops. Enemies are tougher to defeat, and you earn 100% more XP and 15% more gold compared to World Tier 2. World Tier 4 (Torment): Torment difficulty is the most challenging level in Diablo 4. Similar to Nightmare, you must complete a Capstone dungeon to prove your capabilities and unlock this mode. However, the required level for the Torment Capstone is higher than that of Nightmare. Enemies are at their strongest in this tier, and you receive a 200% XP bonus and a 15% gold bonus. Moreover, this is the only difficulty where Ancient (extremely powerful) items can drop.

Now that we understand the differences between the world tiers, let’s explore how to change them within the game.

To change the world tier, you need to select it when loading into a game. You cannot adjust the difficulty from the settings or any other in-game menu. However, you don’t have to quit to the main menu either. You can conveniently switch the world tier on the fly at any World Tier Statue within the game world. For example, there is a statue located in the northeast corner of Kyovashad, the first major city you encounter.

When determining the appropriate difficulty for your gameplay experience, there are a few factors to consider. If you are playing with a group, it is generally recommended to choose Veteran (World Tier 2). This allows you to earn more XP and gold while benefiting from the assistance of your allies in defeating bosses with beefy health bars. However, if you are playing as a Barbarian or Druid, who initially have a slower start, you might find it more challenging on Veteran difficulty compared to ranged characters.

On the other hand, if you are playing solo, it is advisable to stick to Adventurer difficulty (World Tier 1), even if you are an experienced player. Although leveling up may be slightly slower, you will spend less time battling tougher enemies. It is worth noting that the 20% bonus experience gained in higher tiers is not valuable if it takes you 20% longer to defeat enemies, which is the minimum increase in kill time until you acquire better gear. Additionally, opting for Adventurer difficulty reduces the likelihood of dying during long and occasionally difficult boss fights that lack checkpoints.

By adjusting the world tier in Diablo 4, you can tailor the game’s difficulty to your liking and maximize your enjoyment. Whether you prefer a challenging experience or a smoother progression, the world tier system allows you to find the perfect balance. Experiment with different tiers to find the one that suits your play style and provides the most rewarding experience.

