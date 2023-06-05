How To Get Nightmare Sigils in Diablo 4

Discovering the Nightmare Sigils in Diablo 4 and acquiring them is an essential part of progressing in the game. As an ARPG, Diablo 4 emphasizes the importance of farming endgame content to obtain powerful gear and upgrades for your character. While completing the campaign is a significant milestone, the real challenge lies in Nightmare Dungeons, which offer mutated dungeons with beneficial boons and negative modifiers. In this comprehensive guide, we will delve into the details of acquiring Nightmare Sigils, understanding dungeon tiers, and the rewards associated with Nightmare Dungeon runs.

To begin your journey to obtain Nightmare Sigils, you must be on World Tier 3: Nightmare or a higher difficulty setting. These sigils can be found in the consumables tab of your inventory. Nightmare Sigils have a chance to drop from various sources such as reward caches from the Tree of Whisper, world bosses like Ashava, or rarely from defeated monsters. Alternatively, you can craft Nightmare Sigils through the assistance of the Occultist.

Upon completing the campaign, it is highly recommended to focus on farming the Tree of Whispers. By gaining sufficient experience points and gear from this activity, you increase your chances of overcoming the Cathedral of Light capstone dungeon in Kyovashad. This achievement grants access to World Tier 3, where you can intensify your farming efforts at the Tree of Whispers until you obtain a Nightmare Sigil from one of the reward caches.

Once you have acquired a Nightmare Sigil, navigate to the consumables tab in your inventory and activate the sigil. The corresponding dungeon associated with the Nightmare Sigil will be marked on your map with a unique icon. To begin the Nightmare Dungeon run, you must manually travel to the dungeon’s location and enter it.

It’s important to note that only one Nightmare Dungeon can be active at a time. Activating a new sigil will override the currently active Nightmare Dungeon.

Nightmare Dungeons feature similar objectives and tileset layouts as their non-corrupted counterparts. The key difference lies in the presence of Nightmare Dungeon affixes, which are modifiers that adjust the dungeon’s difficulty. These affixes can either enhance or hinder your progress, offering benefits such as increased damage or improved loot drops, as well as challenges such as lightning strikes or faster enemy attacks.

Successfully completing Nightmare Dungeons rewards players with bonus Gold and high-rarity gear, primarily of Legendary rarity. Unique items can also drop, albeit at a moderate chance. Additionally, each Nightmare Dungeon run awards Glyph XP, which can be utilized to upgrade the Glyph passives on your Paragon Board. After fulfilling the core objectives of the dungeon, a unique altar will spawn beside your character, allowing you to allocate the Glyph XP earned.

Nightmare Sigils come in different tiers, each impacting the level and overall difficulty of the associated dungeon. The tiers range from T1 to T100, with T1 being level 54 and T100 reaching level 154. These tiers are further divided into two groups: Sacred (Tiers 1-20) and Ancestral (Tiers 21-100). While Sacred Sigils can be used on World Tier 3, Ancestral Sigils are exclusive to World Tier 4. The higher the tier, the more challenging and rewarding the dungeon becomes, offering increased Glyph XP, higher-level items, and additional affixes.

The affixes found on Nightmare Sigils significantly impact gameplay within the associated dungeon. Each sigil rolls with positive and negative affixes. The number of affixes present is determined by the sigil’s tier, with higher tiers offering more modifiers. It is crucial to select Nightmare Dungeons with negative affixes that suit your character build. Keep an eye out for the “Magic Find” affix, as it significantly boosts the drop chance of items and Nightmare Sigils from slain monsters.

Monster levels within Nightmare Dungeons can surpass your character’s level if you attempt a dungeon beyond your capabilities. This aspect necessitates careful consideration when choosing which sigils to use. It is worth mentioning that losing a hardcore character in a Nightmare Dungeon will result in permanent death, regardless of the number of available revives.

Nightmare Dungeons provide a wealth of rewards upon successful completion. In addition to bonus Gold and high-rarity items, players receive Glyph XP, allowing for the upgrade of Glyph passives on the Paragon Board. These dungeons are known for their high enemy density, making them an excellent choice for farming XP and obtaining monster drops, including additional Nightmare Sigils.

In the event that your consumables inventory is filled with unwanted Sigils, you have the option to visit an Occultist to dismantle them. Salvaged Nightmare Sigils are converted into Sigil Powder, which serves as a crafting currency for creating new Nightmare Sigils. The amount of Sigil Powder obtained from salvaging varies based on the tier of the sigils.

Additionally, crafting Sigils can be done at the Occultist. While you have control over the chosen tier bracket of the Sigil, the dungeon and affixes associated with it will be randomly generated. This feature enables players to skip multiple Nightmare Dungeon tiers at once, provided their build can handle the increased difficulty.

In conclusion, Nightmare Sigils play a vital role in Diablo 4’s endgame progression. Acquiring these sigils through various sources and understanding their tier system is essential for accessing and conquering Nightmare Dungeons. These dungeons offer both challenges and rewards, with high-rarity gear, Glyph XP, and unique items awaiting successful adventurers. By mastering Nightmare Dungeons and effectively utilizing Nightmare Sigils, you can enhance your character’s power and reach new heights in the world of Diablo 4.

