The well-liked multiplayer pirate adventure game Sea of Thieves, created by Rare and released by Microsoft Studios, gives users access to a large open world brimming with thrill, peril, and riches. Creating your character is one of the first things you have to do as a new pirate. But what happens if you later decide you want to alter your character’s appearance? You will be guided through the process of changing your Sea of Thieves character by this tutorial.

KEYPOINT;

You must purchase a Pirate Appearance Potion, a one-time consumable, in order to alter your appearance in Sea of Thieves. This can be purchased from the main menu or certain outpost stores in the Pirate Emporium, also known as the microtransaction/cosmetics shop. It is priced at 149 Ancient Coins, which is about $2 or £2.

The Method of Character Selection

The Infinite Pirate Generator is what you see when you launch Sea of Thieves for the first time (IPG). This application creates a variety of pirates at random, each with a distinct look. You can go through these choices in order to pick one that you like. It’s important to complete this preliminary selection step because, for a long time, it was the only chance you had to choose your pirate’s look.

Adapting Your Persona: The Pirate Look Alchemy

At first, players could not alter their character’s appearance after making their initial choice in the game without facing serious repercussions. However, Rare released the Pirate Appearance Potion in response to widespread demand. With the use of this equipment, you can choose a different pirate and rejoin the IPG without losing your progress, achievements, or cosmetics.

How to Get the Potion for Pirate Appearance

To obtain a Pirate Appearance Potion, take the following actions:

Start Sea of Thieves : Make sure you’re on the main menu when you launch the game.

: Make sure you’re on the main menu when you launch the game. Open the Pirate Emporium by navigating : You may go to this via the game’s main menu or any Outpost. The in-game store called the Pirate Emporium is where you may use Ancient Coins to buy different products.

: You may go to this via the game’s main menu or any Outpost. The in-game store called the Pirate Emporium is where you may use Ancient Coins to buy different products. Acquire Ancient Coins : You can use real money to purchase Ancient Coins through the store if you don’t already have any. In the game, Ancient Skeletons are occasionally found to drop Ancient Coins, but this is uncommon.

: You can use real money to purchase Ancient Coins through the store if you don’t already have any. In the game, Ancient Skeletons are occasionally found to drop Ancient Coins, but this is uncommon. Purchase the Pirate Appearance Potion : Go to the Pirate Emporium and look for the Pirate Appearance Potion once you have enough Ancient Coins. It is expensive with around 149 Ancient Coins.

Applying the Potion for Pirate Appearance

Here’s how to utilise the potion after buying it:

To reach the Vanity Chest , head to any one of the outposts or on your ship.

, head to any one of the outposts or on your ship. Use the Potion : Your Vanity Chest inventory should include the Pirate Appearance Potion. To utilise it, select it.

: Your Vanity Chest inventory should include the Pirate Appearance Potion. To utilise it, select it. Go back into the Infinite Pirate Generator (IPG) to select a new pirate appearance. The game will take you back to the IPG. To select a look that works for you, take your time. Until you discover the ideal pirate, you can keep creating new ones.

to select a new pirate appearance. The game will take you back to the IPG. To select a look that works for you, take your time. Until you discover the ideal pirate, you can keep creating new ones. Confirm Your option : To update your character’s appearance, confirm your option after selecting your new pirate. All of your items and progress will stay the same.

Advice on Selecting a New Pirate

Take Your Time : When choosing your pirate, take your time. Make sure you’re satisfied with your decision because the potion has a real money price.

: When choosing your pirate, take your time. Make sure you’re satisfied with your decision because the potion has a real money price. Think about role-playing : Consider the persona you wish to portray. A quirky sailor, a scary pirate, or a lovely rogue? Select characteristics that align with the persona you wish to project.

: Consider the persona you wish to portray. A quirky sailor, a scary pirate, or a lovely rogue? Select characteristics that align with the persona you wish to project. Examine the customisations : Keep in mind that the game offers a variety of cosmetics, including clothes, hairstyles, and accessories, that you may use to further customise your pirate. Think about how these customisations will make your new pirate appear.

In summary

The Pirate Appearance Potion has made customising your character’s look in Sea of Thieves a simple task. You can quickly update your pirate’s appearance without sacrificing any of your hard-earned progress by following the aforementioned instructions. In order to maintain your trip intriguing and unique, the Pirate Appearance Potion offers a practical answer, regardless of whether you’re seeking for a fresh start or simply want to test a different style.

May your newfound pirate buddy bring you wealth and fame while cruising the high seas! Happy sailing!