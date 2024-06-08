The co-founder of Flipkart, Sachin Bansal, has left Ather Energy, which is a big move for the Indian electric vehicle (EV) market. One of the company’s original and most well-known investors, Bansal, has sold the entirety of his 7.5% remaining interest. This action signals a change in the investment environment for Ather and follows months of speculation.

Sachin Bansal’s Investment Journey:

An important character in Ather’s early development was Sachin Bansal. He started contributing to the Bengaluru-based business in 2014 and has already contributed close to Rs 400 crore. His support of Ather’s concept for electric scooters and the growth potential of the EV industry was essential to the establishment of the business.

A Two-Wheeler: Transferring Stake to Well-Established Companies:

Bansal’s exit strategy involved selling his stake to two prominent players in the Indian automotive sector. Here’s a breakdown of the transaction:

Hero MotoCorp Strengthens Presence: A significant portion (2.2%) of Bansal’s stake was acquired by Hero MotoCorp, the world’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer. This move strengthens Hero MotoCorp’s presence in the EV space, following their initial investment of Rs 140 crore in Ather last year. The latest acquisition increases Hero MotoCorp’s total shareholding in Ather to around 40%. This strategic partnership could benefit both companies. Hero MotoCorp leverages its vast manufacturing expertise and distribution network to accelerate Ather’s production and reach, while Ather provides Hero MotoCorp with valuable insights and technology in the burgeoning EV segment.

Nikhil Kamath Enters the EV Arena: The remaining 5.3% of Bansal’s stake was purchased by Nikhil Kamath, co-founder of the popular online stockbroking platform Zerodha. This signifies Kamath’s personal investment in the EV space and his belief in Ather’s future potential. While the exact value of Kamath’s purchase remains undisclosed, estimates suggest it could be around Rs 282 crore based on Ather’s inferred valuation.

Reasons Behind the Exit:

While the official reasons for Bansal’s exit haven’t been disclosed, industry analysts speculate on potential factors:

Strategic Move for Ather: Ather might be aiming to diversify its investor base and attract strategic partners who can contribute expertise beyond just capital.

Ather’s Future and the Evolving EV Landscape:

The departure of Sachin Bansal represents an enormous change for Ather Energy. Now that Nikhil Kamath and other possible disruptors like Hero MotoCorp are on board, the company has established players on board. The future strategy and growth trajectory of Ather may be considerably impacted by this change in the investment landscape. Here are some things to be aware of:

Production and Market Expansion: Hero MotoCorp’s involvement could potentially lead to increased production capacity and a wider market reach for Ather’s electric scooters.

Ather might leverage its new investors’ expertise and resources to explore new product lines or segments within the EV market. Competition Heats Up: The Indian EV market is witnessing increasing competition from established players and startups alike. Ather will need to continue innovating and differentiating itself to maintain a strong position.

Conclusion:

The departure of Sachin Bansal from Ather Energy marks the start of a new phase for the business. Even though his leaving signals the end of an era, it also creates opportunity for new alliances and calculated risks of expansion. As Ather and their new investors negotiate the ever-changing EV landscape, the upcoming years will be critical. Over time, their success will be determined by their capacity to innovate, adapt, and capitalize on the increasing demand for electric vehicles.