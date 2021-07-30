How to change your PS4 gamertag

This guide will go over the process of changing your PlayStation Network username, known officially as your online ID. Your online ID can be changed on the PlayStation console itself or via a web browser.

Changing name on PS4 console

To change your username using a PS4 console, navigate over to the settings and select Account Management > Account Information > Profile. The second option down the list is Online ID, where you can access the ID-change dialogue. You may be asked to confirm your account password and then review the terms and risk statement. Certain games released prior to 2018 on PlayStation 3 and 4 may have compatibility issues in regard to some features, such as trophies, saved data, and online access. Sony has a published list of known games with compatibility issues on their support page. Once you review the terms, you will now have access to the change-name dialogue. Your current username will appear on the top, as well as the date on which you started using that username. On the bottom, a prompt will confirm this first change is free, as well as the subsequent fee. Enter your desired username into the text field and confirm that it is available and accepted by Sony. Once ready, click on Confirm and your name change will be officially submitted.

Changing name on a web browser

You can also change your name from a browser.