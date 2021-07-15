It is always a good idea to update your password regularly to secure your account.

Follow these 4 simple steps to change your password:

(Changing your password on your web browser or on your mobile app is more or less the same.)

Click on ‘More’ adjacent to the 3 dots (at the sidebar), then ‘Settings and Privacy’ under Twitter’s menu. Once Twitter’s menu has popped up, click on ‘Settings and Privacy’. Under Settings, Click on ‘Your Account’ after which you can click on ‘Change your Password’. Change your password using your current password( a password with at least 8 characters).

If you have forgotten your current password you can reset your password either using your email address or text message.

Why should you change your password?

If you noticed any unwarranted tweets from your account, direct messages sent without your prior knowledge or received any notification that your account is compromised, you need to make sure to change your password. Use a strong new password and enable a 2-factor authentication process. The authentication process asks you for a password along with a code sent via text message to your mobile device you should make sure to remember this code if you decide to change your phone or your phone number.

How to enable the 2-step authentication process for your Twitter account:

Under Settings, go to ‘Security and Account access’ In Security, click on ‘Two-Factor Authentication’

You can opt for a text message, authentication app or a security key as the second step to your verification process.

Even if you haven’t experienced any of the issues listed above on why you need to change your password it is always advisable to change your password periodically. Better safe than sorry!