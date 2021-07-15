Cheaper OnePlus 9 Pro model won’t be available in US markets, here are the reasons

Those hoping to purchase the OnePlus 9 Pro’s more cheap basic model may be dismayed to learn that the firm may not release this model in the United States owing to “unforeseen” problems. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer OnePlus presumably will not start the basic 9 Pro model in the US, according to the AndroidPolice report.

No cheaper OnePlus 9 Pro for US?

Although the brand originally said that there are still some delays owing to supply problems with the basic version of the Pro model, it now appears that that might be the truth. In other words, supply challenges may make it harder in the US and Canadian markets for the company to introduce this model.

In a statement, the company said that “The OnePlus 9 Pro 8×128 GB variant was originally set to be sold in North America for $969. Unfortunately, due to unforeseen supply constraints specific to North American devices, we recently concluded it is no longer possible to bring this configuration to the United States and Canada. In North America, we are prioritizing the 12×256 GB version to ensure our users have access to the highest spec device.”

The only 9 Pro model available right now, in the US and Canada, is the most costly 12GB (1.069 U.S.) Ram and 256GB (1.069 U.S). While the OnePlus 9 remains a suitable option for the Pro model for those on a budget because it arrives at more than $300 cheaper. Stay tuned for further information with us on TechStory as we provide updates as more information on this topic is available.

Specification for OnePlus 9 Pro

The S Marketing phone comes with a 6.7″ LTPO Fluid AMOLED tactile screen, powered by Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 Octa-core CPU. The pixel is 1440 x 3216 pixels in resolution. Corning Gorilla Glass 5 is protected and boasts an ever-on display.

The system contains 8 GB of ram and 12 GB of internal storage, while the internal storage is 128 GB and 256 GB. OnePlus 9 Pro comes with a 4500mAh battery with non-removable Li-Po, along with 65W fast charging, 1-100% in 29 minutes (advertised).

Furthermore, it offers a fast wireless charge 50W, 1-100% in 43 minutes (advertised), and a USB power supply. This is available in the hues Morning Mist, Green forest, and Black Stellar.

A quad-face camera is available on the smartphone, with a front sensor 16 MP (width) + 48 MP (width) + 8 MP (telephoto) + 50 MP (width) + 2 Mark (deepness). It also has a calibration of Hasselblad color, dual-LED flash, HDR, and view.

