Has your Airtag run out of battery and needs some recharging? Here is a guide that can help you with that. Here we will discuss how you can charge your Airtag, and if it is really possible to charge an Airtag in the first place. Let us have a look at all the details related to it and how one can do it in a few simple steps.

What is an AirTag?

AirTag is designed by Apple and is specifically used for tracking and security reasons. The primary purpose of an AirTag is to be attached to belongings so that their location can be monitored using the Find My app on Apple devices like an iPhone, iPad, Mac, etc. In simpler words, we can say that an AirTag is a small, coin-like tracking device developed by Apple. It is designed to help users locate personal items such as keys, wallets, luggage, backpacks, and more, using Apple’s Find My network.

Is it possible to charge an AirTag?

No! It is not possible to charge an AirTag by any means. An AirTag runs on a battery, and you will be required to change that battery. There is no way to charge it up, and you will find no port to do so as well. So, you will be back to the idea of how to charge it! The answer lies in getting a new battery and fitting it inside. You can make the purchase online as well as visit a nearby store that has these batteries. Just remove the back lid and make sure it fits right in. It will make a click sound and you’ll know your work is done. But let us cover that in detail ahead.

How to change an AirTag battery?

The concern now is how to change the battery now that you can’t recharge it. Here is the way.

Get the AirTag

Hold the AirTag to be used in the process with the battery cover facing towards the sky.

Open the battery area

The compartment where the battery lies has to be opened now. Move it in an anticlockwise direction and stop when it ceases to do so. The battery cover will pop up now and you can put the new battery inside after taking the old one out.

Putting the battery

This is the main part and asks you to be careful. Once you have taken out the old battery, you will have to take the new one and make the positive side face up while you insert it.

Close it

Now close the battery compartment and place the lid back.

Voila! Your battery would be ready as well as your Airtag to now be used with your Apple devices and you can track them and keep them safe. Remember though, that not just any battery but – CR2032 battery (lithium) is usually used in an Airtag. Make sure you get the right one. If you try to put any other battery inside the Airtag, it may damage it and won’t even function until it receives the right one.