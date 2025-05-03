BMW’s legendary M3 is preparing for its most radical transformation yet. The next-generation model, set to arrive in late 2026 or early 2027, will be offered with both a fully electric powertrain and a brand-new gasoline engine—marking a pivotal moment in the history of the M division.

Electric M3: Over 700 HP and a New Dynamic Benchmark

At the core of the electric M3 is an 800-volt architecture that promises serious performance. With upwards of 700 horsepower expected, this M3 will be more than just a straight-line monster. BMW’s focus is squarely on driving dynamics, with the aim of delivering what it calls the “best M car ever dynamically.”

A central piece of this promise is the new “Heart of Joy” performance control unit, which BMW previewed with the Vision Neue Klasse concept. This integrated system governs drivetrain response, regenerative braking, steering, charging, and energy recuperation. It processes data ten times faster than previous platforms, offering a level of precision that could redefine handling benchmarks in the segment.

“It’s not just about 0–62 mph times anymore,” said Dr. Mike Reichelt, head of the Neue Klasse project, in a recent interview with Top Gear. “We want to build a car that handles with absolute accuracy. One that doesn’t need mid-corner corrections. That’s where the Heart of Joy comes in.”

Gasoline M3: New Inline-Six Engine for the Loyalists

In a surprising yet reassuring move for purists, BMW has confirmed that the next-gen M3 will also be available with an all-new inline-six gasoline engine. This isn’t just a rehash of the current S58 3.0-liter twin-turbo—it’s an entirely new powerplant, designed to give traditionalists a reason to hold on a little longer before going electric.

“We’re going to offer a new type of six-cylinder engine,” Reichelt explained. “Because we understand it may be early for some committed M fans to make the switch [to EVs].”

While specifics are still under wraps, there is strong speculation that this engine could feature a hybrid system—potentially pushing output closer to the 700-hp figure expected from the electric variant. One thing is clear: BMW has no intention of shrinking the M3 to a four-cylinder format, a path taken by rival brands like Mercedes-AMG.

Neue Klasse Debuts in 2025, M3 Follows in 2026

The Neue Klasse BMW 3 Series is expected to make its global debut later this year, laying the foundation for the upcoming M3. The high-performance M3 variant will follow, likely launching in late 2026 or early 2027.

This dual-offering strategy positions BMW to cater to both emerging EV enthusiasts and loyal performance purists. With cutting-edge tech in the electric version and a fresh, potent six-cylinder engine for the gasoline model, the next M3 aims to offer the best of both worlds.

Conclusion: A Future-Proofed Icon

By embracing electrification while respecting its legacy, the next BMW M3 isn’t just another evolution—it’s a bold redefinition of what performance sedans can be in the age of transition. Whether you’re a die-hard enthusiast or a tech-savvy early adopter, the upcoming M3 promises to deliver thrills from every angle.

Would you prefer the gas-powered version or are you excited about the EV M3?