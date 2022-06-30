How to check airpods battery on android

This article clarifies how to check the battery level of AirPods utilizing an Android telephone. This element is normally just accessible while utilizing AirPods with an iPhone, iPad, or a Mac, yet you can check AirPod battery levels on an Android telephone with the assistance of an application.

Might You at any point Check AirPods Battery Stats on Android Phones?

While you can associate AirPods with Android telephones and other non-Apple gadgets effectively enough, there’s no underlying method for really taking a look at the battery status. AirPods are more straightforward to use with Apple gadgets, as the association interaction is a lot easier, and Apple gadgets are intended to show you the battery status of both the AirPods and the case. Interfacing AirPods to non-Apple gadgets is achieved through manual matching, and checking the battery status must be finished with the assistance of an outsider application.

The Google Play store has various outsider applications which permit you to actually look at the battery status of AirPods and other remote gadgets. These applications are all from outside sources, not Apple or Google, and they’re frequently upheld by in-application commercials.

Instructions to Check AirPod Battery Levels on an Android Phone

To check AirPod battery levels on an Android telephone, open the Google Play store and quest for “AirPod battery application.” There are a ton of choices, and they all carry out a similarly essential role. In the event that one doesn’t work for you, uninstall it and attempt an alternate one.

This is the way to check AirPod battery levels on an Android phone: