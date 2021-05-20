How to check E-challan status online

Traffic violations have been consistently increasing in frequency, but most of them unchecked in our country due to a severe lack of manpower, resources, and adequate technology. However, by introducing the New Motor Vehicles Act of 2019, the Government of India has focused on the integration of modern technology, stricter enforcement, and higher penalties to make sure that the degree of road safety improves significantly.

As part of its initiative to integrate technology for increased road safety and curtail corruption, the government has also adopted a wide variety of Intelligence Traffic Management Systems (ITMS) for traffic surveillance, monitoring, enforcement, and penalisation.

Some larger metropolitan cities are currently using high-tech ITMS suites, such as those for Red Light Violation Detection (RLVD), speed violation detection, Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) and the use of e-challan. Also, many states in India are using traffic e-challan for improved tracking, better enforcement, and the efficient collection of fines.

Some of the states that have implemented an e-challan payment system include Delhi, Maharashtra, Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, and Tamil Nadu, among others. Furthermore, in Uttar Pradesh, traffic violators can check the e-challan status and make a traffic challan enquiry at the E-challan UP website if required.

The Government of India has introduced this facility to make traffic-related services convenient for citizens and to make the monitoring process easy and effective for authorities. The traffic e-challan is sent through an Android application and web gateway. The application is associated with the web portal implemented by the government, which is Sarathi and Vahan. These two portals make several traffic challan-related facilities easier to access. You can make an online e-challan payment and check your challan status online.

Once an e-challan is issued in the name of a vehicle owner, he can go to the designated website of the concerned RTO and check his e-challan status. In order to avoid legal action and related penalties, the vehicle owner can make an e-challan payment without visiting the local RTO office. In fact, he can even make the payment online using credit cards, debit cards, or net banking.

To check your e-challan status online, use the following steps: