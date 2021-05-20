Income Tax Department to launch new portal, and Twitter is filled with reactions and responses

The Income Tax Department is all set to launch an e-filing portal on June 7th with the aim of easing up the process for the taxpayers, making it more convenient. The portal that is in use at present will be shut for six days from June 1 to June 6. In contrast to the existing portal, the new one will be more user-friendly and easier to use.

Although the objective is quite noble and beneficial, users have a spectrum of responses to the transition, particularly because of their earlier history of a chain of portals and sites going on sloth mode. And, particularly in India, transition to something new entails quite a lot of work and effort, that it is almost exhausting.

And a change always means different responses and reactions. While some are looking forward to the new beginnings, others aren’t really looking forward to a change, particularly in this rapidly changing times, especially when there is a long history of new beginnings which never crossed the approval bridge.

Whatever happens, Twitter is the expression point, and with the news of new portal in the air, a new name has been added to the trending list in Twitter. Here is a compilation of the best reactions and responses from Twitter.

Wondering why farmers earning over 20 lakh rupees (USD 30k) a year still don't pay tax in India…

Any ideas?#ThursdayThoughts #IncomeTax #India pic.twitter.com/ynv02iXdKo — Nikhil Kamath (@nikhilkamathcio) May 20, 2021

There is always a hue of the pandemic in every news, whether it be a new portal or something else.

#incometax department to have a new site for tax payers

From the makers of CoWIN,we have another site: pic.twitter.com/Ttt7yPQIyA — Indian Street Bets (@indstreetbets) May 20, 2021

Talk about creating new tangled messes when there are already existing stock of the same

I don't know why but government websites always fail to deliver#incometax pic.twitter.com/7SWbRaBF99 — Uddalak Das (@ninja_writer21) May 20, 2021

Talk about sour grapes

#IncomeTax department to launch new portal for taxpayers! IRCTC portal to govt: pic.twitter.com/jkdemF7l3I — Andy (@iamandy1987) May 20, 2021

Everybody wants something new and fresh to look forward to. Only, the new portal might entail a chance of us looking backward, to the ‘good’ old times.

CA : Hey God, give me something new in life.

God : GOI, launch it. The all new INCOME TAX website is gonna be here 😅#incometax#CA https://t.co/kABg7sBYYh — Dilip Adiga दिलीप अडिगः (@dilip_adiga) May 20, 2021

Talk about the other long chain of portals in need of a new life, while the government is ready to launch a brand new portal. Irony on point, according to some users.

#incometax to launch its new portal. Mean while other portals pic.twitter.com/SRQRyQYk8H — Mohammad Aarif (@aareif) May 20, 2021

While the other departments…