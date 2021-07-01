How to check IPO allotment status

India Pesticides, India Pesticides is an R&D-focused agrochemical technical company that is increasing and expanding its formulations business in insecticides, herbicides, and fungicide segments. It also works to manufacture active pharmaceutical ingredients. It is announcing the allotment of its initial public offering (IPO) today, on Thursday, 1 July. The issue had opened up on 23 June and was closed on 25 June with the price band. The offering was fixed at ₹290-296 per share.

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of ₹100 crores and an offer of ₹700 crores for sale. Proceeds from the fresh issue would be directed towards funding the general corporate purposes and working capital requirements.

The IPO received a positive response as the ₹800-crore IPO received bids for 56.07 crores (56,07,11,650) shares against 1.93 crores (1,93,10,345) shares on the offer.

Checking the allotment status on the stock exchange website:

Allotment status can be checked by using either the BSE or on the NSE website once the shares have been allotted by the company. Follow the steps provided below:

Log in to the BSE link by clicking here. In the issue type, choose ‘Equity.’ Under the issue name dropdown, choose ‘India Pesticides.’ Type in your application and PAN number. Click on the ‘Search’ after giving all the required details.

If shares have been allotted to you, your IPO allotment status will be made visible on the screen.

The registrar’s website can also be used to check the status of your allotment.