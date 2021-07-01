How to download iOS 15 Public Beta

Apple’s latest update of iOS, iPadOS, tvOS, and watchOS have now been made available for everyone to try as a Public Beta. The new update has been released to developers for a while. However, if you want to check it out first-hand, you can now do so. The public beta is free for everyone to use on any Apple device that supports the most recent update.

That being said, do note that iOS 15 is still in Beta testing mode, which means you might encounter some bugs and app crashes since it is still in the testing phase. It is recommended to take a backup of your current device before downloading the public beta on your devices. If you wish to try and check out watchOS 8 public beta, you will first have to upgrade your paired iPhone to iOS 15 Public Beta before.

Since it is a public beta, not all the features that were announced at WWDC 2021 will be available immediately. Features will be released in stages as new updates are gradually made available until the official release of iOS 15.

Downloading the iOS 15 public beta for your device:

You will first have to get a public beta profile if you want to set up the iOS 15 Public Beta. Use the device that you want to upgrade, open the Safari app, and go to the Apple Beta Software Program page. Click on the ‘Sign Up’ button and you will be asked to type in your Apple ID credentials to enroll the device that you are using. Download the beta profile for your device by tapping on the download tab to continue. Enable the profile in the Settings app which is below your iCloud account tab. There will be a new section saying ‘Profile Download.’ Tap and install the profile, and then restart the device. After your device has restarted, upgrade to iOS 15 public beta which you can do by navigating to Settings > General > Software Update and tap on it to install.

This entire process is the same for both iPad OS and watch OS public beta, as well.