How to check passport status

While visiting another country, you should have your identification. It is likewise acknowledged as a genuine record while demonstrating citizenship abroad. Making an application for a visa is basic because of online administrations. Moreover, the Indian government licenses candidates to follow the advancement of their visa applications progressively.

You can really look at the situation with your application online in a couple of fast advances. You will require the accompanying data:

Visa record number (15-digit number gave subsequent to presenting your identification application)

Date of birth

Strategy to Check Identification Status Online By means of Visa Seva Entryway:

Stage 1: Visit the https://www.passportindia.gov.in/AppOnlineProject/welcomeLink# and select the ‘Track Your Application Status’ tab.

Stage 2: Starting from the drop menu, select the kind of visa from among the choices recorded.

Stage 3: Enter your 15-digit document number and your date of birth in the arrangement endorsed.

Stage 4: Snap ‘On target Status’ and the ongoing status of your application will be shown onscreen.

Methodology to Really look at Identification Status Web based utilizing mPassport Seva Versatile Application:

You can check the situation with your application utilizing the mPassport Seva application too. You can get continuous data on the situation with your application in the wake of selecting on the application. On iOS and Android gadgets, it could be downloaded. You will require the accompanying subtleties to get to this data:

Application document number

Date of birth

Instructions to Track Identification Application Status Disconnected

You can follow your identification application status disconnected through the accompanying strategies:

Public Call Place: You can arrive at a Resident Help Leader at the Public Call Community by dialing 18002581800 from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. to ask about the situation with your application. Beyond customary business hours, you can in any case utilize the Computerized Intelligent Voice Reaction (IVRS) administration, which is open each and every day.

Through SMS: Send the accompanying SMS from your enrolled versatile number (the one recorded on your visa application structure) to get refreshes on the situation with your identification application: 9704100100STATUS Document NUMBER. If it’s not too much trouble, know that you should pick the paid SMS administration choice while finishing your application.

Through Helpdesk: You can likewise visit Identification Seva Kendra (PSK) or reach them by email for refreshes on your visa application status.